Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 23rd-25th

Piano Man Pictures Roadshow

× Expand Piano Man Pictures Roadshow, Hi-Tone Collaboration of Memphis-based filmmakers, musicians, and artists bring a selection of some new and old works to the screen before hitting the road.

Hi-Tone, 412-414 N. Cleveland

When: Fri., Feb. 23, 7 p.m.

Want to start your weekend with something a bit different? Of course you do! Start it with local artists who work together bringing meaningful stories to life. Four short cinema works, a wild journey for the senses, by Shelby Baldock, Chad Allen Barton, Rachel M. Taylor, and Stephen Teague will be screened before these young storytellers take it to the road.

Elephant's Graveyard

TheatreSouth, Inside First Congregational Church, 1000 S. Cooper

× Expand Photo courtesy of Voices of the South Elephant's Graveyard, Theatresouth Voices of the South tells a regional tragic tale resulting in the only known lynching of an elephant.

Fridays, Saturdays, 8-9:30 p.m. and Sundays, 4-5:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 25

We have some phenomenal productions closing this weekend. It would be tragic if you missed them. Though not as tragic as this true tale of the collision of a struggling circus and a tiny town in Tennessee, which resulted in the only known lynching of an elephant. Set in September of 1916, the play combines historical fact and legend, exploring the deep-seated American craving for spectacle, violence, and revenge. Beginning 30 minutes prior to performances, audiences will experience spirituals sung by the Memphis Christian Ensemble. All Sunday Matinees will be followed by panel discussions with Members from the Lynching Sites Project of Memphis and Dr. Rebecca Tuvel, Philosophy Professor at Rhodes College. Other shows closing this weekend are Eurydice at Theatreworks and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf at Germantown Community Theatre. Click here for an interview with Eurydice director Jamie Boller and a rundown of both productions. Also, think about ending Black History Month with the Guess Who Showed Up At Dinner at The Orpheum, the hilarious tale of Sugarbread Robinson, a quirky musician who decides to journey to his roots in the Deep South to find inspiration for his new music project. Or end the monthlong celebration steeped in history at Hattiloo’s Selma: A Musical Tribute To Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a production originally written in 1976 to honor Dr. King’s bravery. Many of the messages still resonate with activists today.

Artist reception for "Nevertheless, She Persisted”

× Expand "Nevertheless, She Persisted," Art Village Gallery Exhibition of work by Beatriz Manteigas and Jin Huang Powell highlighting women in the arts to kick off International Women's History Month.

Art Village Gallery, 410 S. Main

Fri., Feb. 23, 6-8 p.m.

In 1901, 63 year-old widowed school teacher Annie Taylor had no one to provide for her. She had very little success in finding work. Her husband had died during the Civil War and her son died in infancy. She’d moved around the United States, but was having trouble keeping constant work.

“Nevertheless, She Persisted”

Taylor came up with the perfect plan to secure her future. On her birthday, October 24, she would be the first person to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel—and live to tell about it. Her barrel was a custom built oak and iron contraption fitted with a mattress. Days before her journey, a domestic cat was sealed into the barrel and sent over the falls. Aside from a bleeding head, the cat survived. After 20 minutes of knocking around the rapids, Taylor was fished out of the bottom of the falls, battered but alive. Like the cat, she suffered a gash on her head. I like to think of Taylor as a symbol for all women who have faced adversity, gotten knocked about, and lived to tell about it. Come celebrate a kickoff for International Women's History Month with artists Beatriz Manteigas and Jin Huang Powell.

25th Anniversary Moss Society Dinner

× Expand Photo by Koen Hause Moss Society Dinner, Brooks Muaeum 25th Anniversary Moss Society Dinner in celebration of new exhibit, "African-Print Fashion Now! A Story of Taste, Globalization, and Style."

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar

Sat., Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m.

There are a couple of ways to welcome the incoming exhibition, "African-Print Fashion Now! A Story of Taste, Globalization, and Style,” at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. One way is by becoming a Moss Society Member and celebrating with like members. Since this will set you back quite a bit—Moss members support the arts generously—you can also enjoy the member opening on Friday as an Art Associate, Avant-Garde, or President’s Circle member. Friday’s opening features a red carpet entrance photographed by Ziggy Mack, fashion show by Memphis Fashion Week, and entertainment by Siphne Aaye. The exhibition of colorful, boldly patterned printed cloth highlights the interplay between regional preferences and cosmopolitanism that has long flourished on the continent, while highlighting the expansiveness of 21st-century African-print fashion. Membership has it’s perks, but you can also enjoy the exhibition with regular museum admission through August 12th. This is your chance to indulge yourself in the fine print. Pun intended.

Soup Sunday

× Expand Soup Sunday, FedExForum Benefitting Youth Villages.

FedExForum, 191 Beale Street

Sun., Feb. 25, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Now in its 29th year, Youth Villages Soup Sunday gives the people of the Mid-South a chance to sample delicious soup, bread, dessert and other delicacies from more than 50 of the best area restaurants and caterers while supporting Youth Villages' programs to help troubled children and their families. This delicious event features live music, Oreo stacking contest, magic show, and appearances from team mascots. Sounds souper!

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.