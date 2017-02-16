Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 17th-19th

Pirates of Penzance

× Expand Opera Memphis hits the High C's with Pirates of Penzance.

Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter

Fri., Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 19, 3 p.m.

It’s about time someone told a delightfully funny tale of a band of good-natured pirates. Our own Chris Davis will give you the details here.

Morris and Mollye Fogelman International Jewish Film Festival

× Expand International Jewish Film Festival

Memphis Jewish Community Center, 6560 Poplar

Feb. 16- 27, see website for full schedule

The festival opens today at Malco Paradiso. If you wait till Sunday you can see Jerry Lewis: The Man Behind the Clown and In Search of Israeli Cuisine while enjoying dinner at the MJCC Belz Theatre.

“Celebrating the Past: Creating a Future”

× Expand Photo courtesy of IRIS Orchestra IRIS Fellows celebrate Black History Month

Clayborn Temple, 294 Hernando

Sat., Feb. 18, 2 p.m.

Celebrate the music and memories of the Civil Rights Movement in honor of Black History Month at this intergenerational, community-building family concert. The concert will be performed by IRIS Artist Fellows Mariama Alcântara on violin, Ashley Vines on viola, and Ajibola Rivers on cello. If music and history is your tune, a musical heritage exhibition, "Banjos: Africa and the New World," in honor of Black History Month is currently on view at Slavehaven Underground Railroad Museum. This is a good weekend to visit because on Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m,. there will be a book signing by Black Authors. I hope you tune in to the many celebrations this month celebrating heritage—past, present, and future.

3rd Annual Tilted Hearts Pinball Tournament

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Paolo Viscardi Pinball! Memphis Made Brewing hosts Tilted Hearts Pinball Tournament.

Memphis Made Brewing Company, 768 S. Cooper

Sat., Feb. 18, 2-6 p.m.

I just really like pinball—and beer. Pinball wizards can participate in an International Flipper Pinball Association-sanctioned event with cash prizes for the top four players.

TEP Gumbo Contest

× Expand Photo by Flickr User David Jones Gumbo Ready. Set. Gumbo! with TEP.

Memphis Hilton, 939 Ridge Lake

Sun., Feb. 19, 4:30-7 p.m.

This annual Mardi Gras celebration brings together teams from the Western, Middle, and Eastern United States to compete for the best gumbo in Memphis. Laissez les bons temps rouler!

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.