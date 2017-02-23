Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 24th-26th

Artist reception for "Breaking Barriers”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Art Village Gallery Breaking Barriers at Art Village Gallery Celebrate upcoming Women's Month by with a diverse and talented group of female artists.

Art Village Gallery, 410 S. Main

Fri., Feb. 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Nubia Gala, Stacey Okparavero, Christina Nicola, Raffaella Perego, Lisa Williamson, and Beth Okeon want to help you ease out of February and prepare to celebrate Women’s Month which begins in March. These smart and artistic women of various cultures and backgrounds have chosen South Main Trolley Tour to debut their personal journey of womanhood through art. Come back on Saturday for a screening of Who Does She Think She Is? This documentary tells the tale of the societal push for women to choose between art and motherhood. The featured women artists in the film reveal their struggle to reconcile both parts of their lives. South African painter, Marlene Dumas, sums up the innate struggle with her poignant statement, “No painting can exist without the tension of what it figures and what it concretely consists of. The pleasure of what it could mean and the pain of what it's not.”

Yoga with Cats

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Dan Zen Yoga with Cats Crosstown Arts gets catty.

Crosstown Arts, 430 N. Cleveland

Sat., Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

This event is quite overdue in my opinion. Free-roaming adoptable cats from Memphis Animal Services will help yogis during yoga class. I’m sure you will need to take one home to help you with that perfect yoga cat pose. Might I suggest you name your new yogi Bhakti. It means devotion, which is what any purrfect feline demands. Namaste.

Groundbreakers

× Expand Groundbreakers Breaking ground at Benjamin Hooks Library with performance by Ballet on Wheels.

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar

Sat., Feb. 25, 11 a.m.

The exhibition, "Groundbreakers: African-American Ballerina Stories of Triumph And Struggles," of photos and historical facts about the first African-American ballerinas runs through the end of February. In 2017, African-Americans can pursue dreams of dancing as principal dancers in such prestigious troupes as the American Ballet Theatre. Not so in 1934 when German born immigrant Eugene Von Grona created American Negro Ballet Company in New York. The company had it’s first debut in 1937 and failed miserably only to regroup in 1939 under another name. A lot has happened in the years between. View the exhibition and enjoy a performance by Ballet on Wheels. It will have you on your tippy toes.

Booksigning by Tony Kail

× Expand Photo courtesy of Creative Commons Tony Kail Book Signing Author discusses and signs A Secret History of Memphis Hoodoo: Rootworkers, Conjurers & Spirituals.

A. Schwab, 163 Beale

Sat., Feb. 25, 1-3 p.m.

Admittedly there is little written or known about hoodoo culture in Memphis. Author, Tony Kail, is busy documenting the nebulous history. He has even created a traveling museum which includes found objects on the subject from A. Schwab’s department store. So that it is appropriate the book reveal happens in this historical location on Beale Street. Enjoy a soda at the old fashioned soda fountain in A. Schwab and sit a spell for this spellbinding book release preserving curious Memphis history.

BarkHappy Mardi Gras Pawty

× Expand Photo by Flickr User DaPuglet Pugs Mardi Gras Pawty Unmask that party animal in your pup.

Bar Louie, 2125 Madison

Sun., Feb. 26, 3-5 p.m.

I get excited anytime I can bring my pawty pooch to a New Orleans style celebration that helps the critters at the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County. It just doesn’t happen that often. Sunday is a lucky day featuring free appetizers, professional photographer, and doggie-parade. And don’t forget the annual Mardi Gras Parade at High Point Pub. Bring a float. Throw some beads. Be a part of the krewe.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.