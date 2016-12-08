Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 9th-11th

Nutcracker

× Expand Photo by Ari Denison Nutcracker performance at Orpheum Theatre A Christmas tradition.

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Fri., Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 10, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 11, 2 p.m.

A Christmas tradition featuring Memphis Symphony Orchestra, glistening sets, magical characters, and an amazing cast of professional dancers and local children. For a revamped and refurbished version of the classical ballet rendition of the holiday tale, consider a performance of Roudnev Youth Ballet: The Nutcracker at Buckman Arts Center.

A Victorian Christmas

× Expand Victorian Christmas at Mallory-Neely House

Mallory-Neely House Museum, 652 Adams

Sat., Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Celebrate the Yuletide with refreshments, exhibit featuring dolls from 1850 to 1950, and a visit from Father Christmas. Should you find yourself following the Eastern Star, consider celebrating the season at Christmas in Collierville Home Tour. The tour offers gift buying opportunities, entertainment, and refreshments at Morton Museum and benefits local non-profits.

Much Ado About Nothing

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tennessee Shakespeare Company Much Ado About Nothing Holiday Reverlry

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park

Starts Dec. 8. Dec. 8-18

Rumors are true that Thursday’s performance of Much Ado About Nothing is sold out. The weekend still holds possibilities. With the Dixon decorated for the holidays, it’s a perfect place to enjoy a madcap holiday revel by William Shakespeare.

Booksigning by Lol Tolhurst

× Expand Book signing by Lol Tolhurst, The Booksellers at Laurelwood

The Booksellers at Laurelwood, 387 Perkins Ext.

Sun., Dec. 11, 2 p.m.

Depending on your preferred musical decade, The Cure could have been on your radar as punk rock, new wave, gothic rock, or pop rock. Whatever genre you may have preferred, chances are you heard this versatile band at some point. Fan or curiosity monger, this is a line-ticketed event. So that if you want to meet Tolhurst and have him sign your vintage vinyl, you must have a ticket. The good news is that, since you were going to buy the book anyway, the ticket comes with book purchase. Tolhurst will sign that book and up to two other items. I suppose you could say that for whatever ails you, Booksellers at Laurelwood has The Cure.

Grilled Cheese Fest 2

× Expand Photo by Flckr user Carson Ting Grilled Cheese Festival at Hi-Tone

Hi-Tone, 412-414 N. Cleveland

Sun., Dec. 11, 12-6 p.m.

I was a tween when I first learned the deep passion folks have for grilled cheese. A friend invited me to her house for sandwiches. I got more than sandwiches. I got a painstakingly verbose tutorial on how to make the perfect grilled cheese—down to the brand of bread that must be used. I’m not so picky. I like all kinds of grilled cheese as long as it’s served with a healthy portion of tomato soup. Find your perfect grilled cheese at this cook-off and festival benefiting ALIVE Rescue Memphis with a special kids’ craft-making activity.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.