Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 8th-10th

Toy Bash

Toy Bash benefiting Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis

Propcellar Vintage Rental, 2585 Summer

Fri., Dec. 8, 7-11 p.m.

One of my favorite memories as a child was attending the Boys Town Carnival with my maternal grandfather in the 70s. The institution—which, still active in other cities, is celebrating a hundred years—eventually folded into the Youth Villages program in the Memphis area. For me it was just a fantastic carnival where my grandfather, older brother, and me always came home with an armful of stuffed animals and a belly full of carnival commons. About the time Boys Town was winding down, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis was established in 1962. Much like Boys Town, their mission is to enable young people, especially those in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring responsible citizens. There is no shortage of young people who benefit from the services of institutions that aid children in their growth to becoming responsible adults. During this season of giving, you can help BGCM with their toy drive and also receive a bit of fun at the Toy Bash by participating in a party featuring live music and performance, cocktails and tasting stations, and a special guest appearance by Santa and his elves. You might also want to toy with the idea of helping the children at Porter-Leath as well with their 16th Annual Toy Truck this Saturday located at WMC-TV, 1960 Union.

Closing reception for "The Forget Me Nots”

Photo courtesy of Marshall Arts "Forget Me Nots," Marshall Arts Gallery Exhibition of large paintings to pedestal sculptures by Roger Allan Cleaves.

Marshall Arts Gallery, 639 Marshall

Fri., Dec. 8, 6-8 p.m.

For those of you who want a break from Christmas overload or celebrate another tradition, I have you covered. Add some joy to your weekend without all that Christmas clutter. Not only is Marshall Arts closing an exhibition of large paintings and pedestal sculptures by Roger Allan Cleaves, but ANF Architects is opening a new show by Sally Hughes Smith, "Flying Colors.” Flicker Street Studios is having an opening reception of small format works, "Small Worlds,” by well know local artists Jim Buchman, Nancy Cheairs, Erin Wright, Melissa Dunn, Elizabeth Alley, Susan Maakestad, Sunny Montgomery, Emma Kate Rose, Pam McDonnell, and Marja Vallila. Memphis Brooks Museum of Art is offering a discussion by Sarah Coffin, Curator at the Cooper Hewitt Museum, "Going Moderne: The Impact of Art on American Interiors 1918-35,” in conjunction with one of their current exhibitions. All that art makes a person thirsty. Celebrate the 70th Anniversary Party of High Point Pub, the oldest and smallest continually open bar in Memphis, by partaking in food, beer, music, and more.

Christmas in Collierville Home Tour

Photo courtesy of Dean Ray Christmas in Collierville Celebrate the Season with a home tour, lights, and family fun.

Morton Museum of Collierville History, 196 Main, Collierville

Sat., Dec. 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This tour features four homes, both historic and new, along with a circa 1910 cottage which is now a U.S. History Library. Start and finish at the Morton Museum housing the Gift Gazebo for a free shuttle to tour the homes. My sister-in-law says that Collierville Town Square is her “favorite spot during Christmas.” This is a great opportunity to enjoy this quaint town and some Christmas cheer to last the year.

The Phantom of the Opera

Photo courtesy of The Orpheum Theatre Phantom of the Opera, Orpheum Theatre

Waiting for Godot, Dixon Gallery and Gardens

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Sundays, 1 & 6:30 p.m., Saturdays, 2 & 8 p.m., Fridays, 8 p.m. and Tuesdays-Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 10

I couldn’t choose which theatre production to promote. There are so many good ones right now. Seriously. Since Phantom is closing this weekend, I figured you would want me to alert you that this is your last chance to see this performance at The Orpheum this year. Having said that, Waiting for Godot is a natural theatrical selection for the holiday. A quote from Dan McCleary, Tennessee Shakespeare Company's founding director, taken from an article by our theatre expert, Chris Davis, says it all. "Out of extremes comes a play of tremendous compassion and understanding and inquiry," McCleary says, describing Godot as beautiful in timing and grace. "It's always struck me as a fine seasonal, holiday play. It's very funny.” But, as Davis points out in his holiday production review, enjoy “the Santaland Diaries for folks who prefer their cocoa on the bitter side.” However you take your Christmas cheer, chances are, there’s a production for you, click here and here.

Burdine Blues and Greens Festival

Photo by Daniel Castillo Burdine Blues and Greens, Shacksdale Motel in Clarksdale, Mississippi Add some blues to your greens for a colorful festival just south of Memphis.

Shacksdale Motel, 8144 Old Highway 49 S

Starts Dec. 8. Dec. 8-10

Most of my kinfolk—especially if they are deceased—are buried in Sunflower County. When my Aunt Barbara was laid to rest several years ago, I rode out to the funeral and cemetery in Mississippi with my parents. I go to Clarksdale for some great blues at least once a year, so it surprised me when the folks pointed to little towns on the trip that I had never noticed. “Oh look, there’s Shelbyville. That’s where Pampaw (my grandfather) grew up.” We took a detour through the one-mule town and Mother remarked that it hadn’t changed much. We passed Clarksdale and I mentioned my friends who owned Shacksdale Motel and referenced The Shack Up Inn right across the railroad tracks. For more years than I really want to count, it’s been pretty hard to surprise the folks with new discoveries in this area. Their familiarity came honestly by growing up in the Delta region and having family who stayed there. I somehow convinced them to take the detour and we enjoyed a beer at The Shack Up Inn while they regaled me with childhood memories and slices of history from their point of view. These are the moments I cherish with my family. Truth be known, there are a lot of Memphians with a Delta past, present, or future. Take this opportunity to enjoy a bike tour with Erin Lee during the festival, or enjoy the greens cook-off and some mighty fine blues among other fun and interesting activities. I think you’ll discover a connection to the area that maybe you didn’t even know had. Even if it’s a new discovery.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.