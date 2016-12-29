Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 30th-January 1st

Art Trolley Tour: Pre-New Years Trolley Night Jamboree

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Noel Pennington Say goodbye to the old year on South Main.

South Main Historic Arts District

Fri., Dec. 30, 6-9 p.m.

How would you like to spend your very last Friday night of 2016? How about reveling with AutoZone Liberty Bowl and Memphis Tigers Basketball fans in the South Main shops, galleries, and restaurants? Southern Creed Design will have a special grand opening party planned. You're invited to help send 2016 packing, making way for the new year.

Model Rocket Launch

× Expand Photo by Flickr user NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Model Rocket Launch

Shelby Farms, 500 N. Pine Lake

Sat., Dec. 31, 10 a.m.

Mom was the only adult in our household until my youngest brother, Alan, became a pre-teen. He instantly turned into a 40 year old man on his 12th birthday—always the responsible kid. Dad was just one of us kids. When Mom said, “No. You absolutely cannot take your bed mattress outside and jump off the roof onto it,” we could always count on Dad to not only help drag the mattress out, but be the first one to jump. It was quite illuminating when we learned Mom had a cat named Sputnik when she was our age and allowed my oldest brother, Lance, to get a model rocket and actually light the fuse. Lance hadn’t been allowed to play with fire since the “grassfire” incident. Nonetheless, Lance’s model rockets became the family entertainment for a few years until he discovered girls. He’d build them with my dad, we’d take them to some remote area far from anything that might cause the Fire Chief to visit our home again, and light the fuse. Sometimes it blasted, sometimes it didn’t. It was the journey, not the destination. The moral to this story is that you probably shouldn’t impart information about yourself to your kids. Knowing that Mom’s cat was named Sputnik, we found her weak spot—Mom was cool with outer space toys— allowing us to play with fire. Your kids are probably more responsible,. Take them to the model rocket launch at Shelby Farms. It’ll be far-out, man.

New Year's at Noon: Superhero Spectacular

× Expand Photo by Flickr User JD Hancock Heroes Welcome 2017

Children's Museum of Memphis, 2525 Central

Sat., Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wear your superhero costume to the Children’s Museum and discover hidden powers to celebrate the New Year. Pose for photos, enjoy superhero face painting, crafts, music, strolling magic, juggling, stilt walkers, aerialists, and balloon art. Balloon drop and goodie toss will ensure a super new year at this annual event.

Overton Square 2017 New Year's Bash

Overton Square, Midtown

Sat., Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m.

Join the Overton Square neighborhood party featuring Star & Micey with special guests John Paul Keith and the 145s. Memphis' own American Idol finalist Alexis Grace will MC. Of course, if you don't like the looks of this party, there are many more. Choose two or three and make the rounds about town. You will find them by clicking here.

40th Annual Ski Freeze 2017

Mud Island River Park, 125 N. Front

Sun., Jan. 1, 10:30 a.m.

Thought it was too cold to go in the water? You haven’t spoken with Collierville Ski Club. Water skiers, bare footers, wake boarders, and tubers are welcome to participate for a $30 donation benefiting the Dream Factory of Memphis. It’s okay if you like your summer sporting in the summer. Drag racer Clay Millican from Drummonds, TN will be keeping the engine warm on dry land. Come meet him and start the new year by helping to make a child’s dream come true in 2017.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.