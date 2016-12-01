Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 2nd-4th

Rope

× Expand Photo courtesy of Germantown Community Theatre Rope performance at Germantown Community Theatre Feeling a bit strangled by holiday cheer?

Germantown Community Theatre, 3037 Forest Hill-Irene

Starts Dec. 2. Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 2:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 18

I was going to tell you about all the wonderful Christmas performances this weekend until I saw a nice little article in Memphis Flyer tooting their holiday horns. I decided that since we’ve been bombarded since October with tinsel and tidings, I would detour on a non-traditional route this first week of December for all you Grinches. My first non-traditional fork-in-the-road is a three act British play by Patrick Hamilton from 1929. Since Hitchcock did a movie version in 1948, you can rightly surmise this thriller is a bit off kilter involving murder. The victim is hiding in plain sight—under a buffet served to family and friends. When Hitchcock said, “Revenge is sweet and not fattening,” he clearly was not speaking of this play’s viaticum victuals. Oh, the irony.

Bob & Roland’s 12th Annual Stumbling Santa Pub Crawl

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Drink Hoist Stumble through a Beary Merry Downtown Memphis

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 130 Peabody Place

Sat., Dec. 3, 7-10 p.m.

There are few sights so intoxicating as seeing over 2,500 Santas on a secret route through the best Downtown Memphis bars. These bad Santas have an ulterior motive. Each and every one has brought an unwrapped toy for a child or made a cash donation benefiting Porter-Leath. I recommend planning your downtown holiday activities around this one event. It’s just as much fun to watch as to participate. And just know that if you opt for the onlooker role like that of an elf on a shelf, your donation will still be accepted to make Christmas merrier for a child in the Mid-South.

Hieronymus Bosch: Touched By the Devil

× Expand Hieronymus Bosch: Touched By the Devil documentary film

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar

Sat., Dec. 3, 2 p.m.

When Noah was filling the Ark two by two, a bovine approached and asked to board. The beast was turned away. Noah was quite apologetic but the bovine assured him, “It’s nothing.” Afterwards though, the bovine became angry and started quite the ruckus. When Ham, Noah’s son, went to calm the beast, he was forced to physically restrain the bovine by knocking it to the ground and standing on top of it. Noah, seeking Ham to help him with the rigging, looked down on the scene and said to his son Japheth, “Is that Ham standing on the beast?” To which Japheth replied, “There is Nothing Gnu under thee son.” I tell you this not-so-biblical story as Hieronymus Bosch tells his through art in this documentary. The late-medieval artist caused an uproar with his unique paintings portraying hell and the devil in a prominent role. But there is little known about this early Netherlandish painter which leaves much interpretation by academics as to the meaning of his art. If you like a good mystery, this surrealist groundbreaking artist might be just the ticket for what is shaping to be a rainy Saturday devil-may-care afternoon.

Artist reception for "A Life's Work”

× Expand Evon Gokturk, "A Life's Work

Circuitous Succession Gallery, 500 S. Second

Sun., Dec. 4, 2-6 p.m.

As one who relishes a good story, I was enchanted with Evon Gokturk’s. Recently, I found out that Gokturk’s sister is Cathy Simmons, president of the board at Mid-South Spay Neuter Services who once adopted a rescued stray from my arsenal of hapless hounds. But I digress. This small degree of separation from the artist led me to Gokturk’s story and her exhibition, “A Life’s Work.” That life includes being the daughter of the architect who designed Graceland and living abroad in Turkey. I hope you are now curious enough to attend this show and learn about this living legacy and her art.

Mid-South Arts Against Hunger Food Drive

× Expand Food and Art make for happy holidays!

Various locations, See website for more information

Through Dec. 22

I loathe to be a complete Grinch, so here is my holiday gift to you. I would like to alert you to some generous offerings from nine local arts organizations benefiting Mid-South Food Bank. From now through December 22, free admission to museums, select holiday performances, and other artful offerings will be yours for the price of non-perishable food items. If you are looking for something to do during the holiday season that won’t break the bank and help others, this might just be food for thought.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.