Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 29th-31st

Opening reception for Barry Buxbaum and Ray Vunk

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jack Robinson Gallery Opening reception for Barry Buxbaum and Ray Vunk

Jack Robinson Photography Gallery, 44 Huling

Fri., Dec. 29, 6-9 p.m.

This exhibition of mixed media on panel is just a small slice of the fun you can enjoy Downtown this weekend. And there is something for everyone. Start on Beale for the Liberty Bowl Parade and Pep Rally at 3 p.m. Stick around for the Liberty Bowl Edition South Main Trolley Night including artist receptions like the one at Jack Robinson Gallery. Then take it up a notch with late night fun at a Bash on Beale.

59th Annual Autozone Liberty Bowl

× Expand Photo courtesy of Iowa State Athletics 59th Annual Autozone Liberty Bowl, Iowa State v. Memphis Tigers Enjoy all the Liberty Bowl festivities including pre-game pep rally and parade on Beale Street.

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood

Sat., Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m.

Watch Iowa State take on the Memphis Tigers during this year's Liberty Bowl. Although the stadium is officially sold out, check their website for a schedule of winning events. Then check our calendar for more events like Liberty Bowl Railgating at Railgarten. Or simply find a seat at nearly any establishment in Memphis and keep your eye on the Tiger. You'll have a ball this weekend.

Ghost River's Ten Year Anniversary

× Expand Ghost River, Cheers To Ten Years

Ghost River Brewing, 827 S. Main

Sun., Dec. 31, 12-8 p.m.

Can you believe it's been a decade since we started enjoying the delicious brew from our local Ghost River Brewery? Celebrate with a re-release of their first brewed beer ever, South Main Pale Ale, live music, old and new swag, brunch with Flying Sobie's, and more. Cheers!

New Year's Eve 2018

× Expand Photo by Flickr User frankieleon New Year's Eve 2018 Celebrate the end of 2017 and bring in 2018 throughout the Mid-South.

Close the weekend and the year on Sunday. I started to pick just one place to find your front row seat to send 2017 packing, but it was impossible. If you're a purist, watching the guitar drop at Hard Rock Cafe, celebrating at the grand Peabody Hotel, or in Overton Square where liquor by the drink made it THE place to party in the 70s will be on your radar. Read about the joyous occasion in Micael Finger's Memphis magazine piece from ten years ago, When It Was Hip To Be Square. Why, some of you old-timers were probably there almost 50 years ago. What about our new friends though? Enter a fresh year with our friends at Bass Pro during The Lookout New Years Experience or The New Year's Eve Gala at The Guesthouse at Graceland. However you do your celebrations, do it responsibly. See you in 2018!

$17 Pet Adoptions Through 2017

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Katlene Niven $17 in 2017 Start 2018 with a $17 BFF.

Memphis Animal Services, 2350 Appling City Cv

Through Dec. 31

One never forgets their childhood pets. The first pets I can remember are the family dogs, Pacer and Pepperpot, and the family cats, Tramp and Abby. Pacer and Pepperpot were the dynamic duo. They could and did escape our backyard every chance they got. Pacer, a furry white Spitz mix of some sort was the braun. Pepperpot, a red Jack Russell Terrier mix of some sort, was the brains. When they did their disappearing act, Pepperpot always somehow always made it home while the dog catcher always somehow managed to capture poor old Pacer. About the third trip to spring the habitual felon from Memphis Animal Services, my mother who had become weary of paying the bail money, came up with a fail proof plan. She brought all four of us kids, ranging in ages from two to eight years old, to the Shelter and instructed us to cry. We found our dog in lock up and started bawling with abandon. While mother wrung her hands publicly, we could see a clear clandestine twinkle of pride at our performance. For good measure, we gave my youngest brother a little pinch. His high-pitched “Noooooooo!” sealed the deal for us. We were instructed to take our dog, get out, and never come back. That’s a trick you can only play once. But here we are at the end of 2017 and no tricks. You can spring your own future best friend for $17 through the end of 2017. Since this is the last weekend of 2017, you better hurry up and get your act together.

