Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 23rd-25th

Fourth Bluff Ice Rink

× Expand BRONSON WORTHY

Mississippi River Park off Riverside Drive

Through Jan. 31, 2017

If you haven’t had a chance to visit yet, Friday and Saturday Santa and his elves will visit the rink from 2-6 p.m. On Friday Marcella Simion will perform from 5-8 p.m. Might be a great time to show off your skills. Take Christmas day off and the rink will reopen on Dec. 28th for you to skate into the new year.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Fri., Dec. 23, 8 p.m.

Need to get into the spirit of the season? Mannheim Steamroller can help. Chip Davis founded the group, performing American neoclassical new-age music blended with classical music appealing to multiple generations. This year celebrates the group’s recent anniversary of 30 years since the first Christmas album and 40 years since the first Fresh Aire album and includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting.

A Christmas Fantasy

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Alice Barigelli

The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 800 E. Parkway S.

Fri., Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m.

Chastity Blair has put together a ballet performance to bring out the magic of Christmas in everyone.

Dirty Santa

× Expand Photo by Flicker user bnpositive

High Point Pub, 477 High Point Terrace

Fri., Dec. 23, 8-10 p.m.

Maybe you're here for the holidays without family. Maybe your family gives really bad gifts. Maybe you just need a beer in a quaint neighborhood bar. Whatever the reason, join in this open-to-the-public dirty Santa gift exchange.

Chinese Dinner and a Movie

Memphis Jewish Community Center, 6560 Poplar

Sun., Dec. 25, 5 p.m.

A Christmas Story highlight has Ralphie's family eating Christmas at a Chinese restaurant. Apparently this is a Jewish tradition. Whatever your tradition, Memphis Jewish Community Center has you covered with a Chinese dinner—yes, it's kosher—and a movie. Frisco Kid for the adults and Young Abraham for the kids. Merry Everything!

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.