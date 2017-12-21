Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 22nd-24th

Memphis Holiday Events

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Botanic Garden Holiday Wonders At the Garden, Memphis Botanic Garden Share the joy of the Season.

2017 will be put to rest in little more than a week. And so will the Holiday fun at special places around Memphis like Holiday Wonders At the Garden, The Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees, Zoo Lights, and Starry Nights—among others. Use this weekend to visit or revisit all the city has to offer. For more information on a merry and bright Memphis Holiday, see what Memphis magazine's Maya Smith has compiled for you here. Need a last minute gift? Local artists and craftspeople have lots of shopping opportunities—most through Christmas Eve day. From WinterArts at Park Place Center in East Memphis, Holiday Artist Market on 1501 Poplar in Midtown, to Downtown's National Ornamental Metal Museum the perfect gift is waiting for you.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb’s Neighborly Christmas

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Orpheum Drew & Ellie Holcomb’s Neighborly Christmas, The Orpheum

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Fri., Dec. 22, 8 p.m.

With holiday guests in town, why not show them the neighborly side of Memphis with our friends Drew and Ellie Holcomb and their band, The Neighbors? Singing Christmas standards and original holiday tunes will brighten your celebration of the Season.

A Christmas Carol

× Expand Photo courtesy of Theatre Memphis A Christmas Carol, Theatre Memphis

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Dec. 19-23, 7 p.m. and Sat., Dec. 23, 3 p.m.

It’s closing weekend and your last chance to be whisked away by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future with the fabled Ebeneezer Scrooge in an n eye-opening exploration that leads to happiness and enlightenment through song, dance, and holiday cheer. This 40th year of production at Theatre Memphis has become a family holiday tradition for many. If it’s not a part of your past or present tradition, perhaps it’s time to add it to your future. It’s not too late.

Astronaut Status Release Party

Wiseacre Brewery, 2783 Broad

Fri., Dec. 22, 1 p.m.

If you haven’t figured it out yet, this weekend’s whole blog is dedicated to fun stuff in Memphis you can show off to your out of town guests. No guests? No worries. It’s also fun stuff you can enjoy if you want to get away from the family for a couple of hours by yourself. Wiseacre is a funky space on Broad Street where you can imbibe in a new release of 2017 Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout that is out of this world. Wear your best Astro gear for maximum thrust with music and other fun surprises. Ghost River Brewing in Downtown Memphis is also celebrating 12 Days at Ghost River. 12 days. 12 beers. 12 discounts. At the taproom, you can donate items for Mid-south Food Bank, Memphis Union Mission, or Memphis Pets Alive and receive 50 percent off the beer of the day. I’ll drink to that.

One Last Trip To the Peanut Shoppe

× Expand One Last Trip To the Peanut Shoppe

The Peanut Shoppe, 4305 Summer

When: Fri., Dec. 22, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

A very long time ago before the internet, Ebay, Craigslist, or even the Nextdoor app there was a local paper in Memphis dedicated to selling stuff. It was called The Shopper’s News. Grandma always had some little job to keep her busy. Throwing The Shopper’s News once a week was one of them. My older brother and I helped our grandmother on her route during the summer months when we were out of school, old enough to help, and young enough to work for a dollar or two. It didn’t take us long to realize that folks on the route thought we were cute and industrious kids and give us small tokens of appreciation. The nice lady on a side street would give us a glass of lemonade, Union Planter’s Bank would give us a quarter each, and The Peanut Shoppe would give us a handful of peanuts. We paid the Shoppe back in spades over the years by becoming faithful customers. If you grew up in Memphis, chances are you spent a minute or more at The Shoppe on Summer Avenue too. All good things must come to an end. A nostalgic Facebook user has scheduled a show of support this Friday when school lets out so that kids of kids who enjoyed the Shoppe can have their day too. The Downtown Memphis location will still be open after the new year with Mr. Peanut tapping the window to get your attention. Pay attention and go nuts Downtown. But make a last visit on Summer Avenue before the year ends.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.