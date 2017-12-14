Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 15th-17th

Holiday Concert Weekend at Graceland

Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley

Fri., Dec. 15, 8-10 p.m. and Sat., Dec. 16, 5-6:30 & 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Graceland during the holidays is a favorite holiday must see. When someone asks where the best Christmas lights can be found, tell them Graceland. It’s all a twinkle and merry and bright. Which is why when an out of town guest several years ago had only one night to visit Graceland at Christmas, we were more than disappointed that it had been rented for a private party. But then an Elvis Christmas miracle happened. Across the street, folks were loading onto a bus. A thought occurred to my guest and me. What’s the worst that could happen if we just pretended to be part of the party? We got on the bus. It must have been a football party because there were all these lovely large gents talking about the big game. Not only did we tour the mansion, we enjoyed a chicken and steak dinner at the end. It was absolutely the best party I’ve ever not been invited. Well, you are invited to get ready for EP birthday celebrations in just a few weeks with a Holiday Concert Weekend at Graceland. Enjoy a live orchestra presenting Elvis’ biggest Christmas hits, Gospel Christmas show, and a Star-Studded Rock ‘n’ Roll show.

Artist reception for "The Paper Show”

Jay Etkin Gallery, 942 Cooper

Fri., Dec. 15, 6-9 p.m.

A few favorite local artists are having a show at one of my favorite galleries. Enjoy some quality holiday time with your creative friends in Cooper-Young. There are a few other holiday happenings in the area to help you explore the wonder of season.

Pizza with Santa

Photo courtesy of Aldo's Pizza Pies Pizza with Santa, Aldo's Pizza Pies Santa's got a twinkle in his eye for a big pizza pie—with you!

Aldo's Pizza Pies

Downtown, 100 S. Main

Sat., Dec. 16, 12:30 p.m.

and

Midtown, 752 S. Cooper

Sat., Dec. 16, 4 p.m.

Let’s talk pizza and toys. Aldo’s Pizza Pies has created the perfect opportunity in Downtown and Midtown to join forces for good. Bring a donation for Toys for Tots and eat some pizza with Santa, decorate crafts and cookies, and have Amurica take a festive picture. Enjoy a slice of Christmas fun.

The Wiseguys Holiday Extravaganza

Cafe Eclectic, 603 N. McLean

Sat., Dec. 16, 8 p.m.

Cast members from throughout the years are gifting their fans a holiday reunion show. The pay-what-you-can entrance fee will benefit a local charity. Make your Season brighter with laughter and giving.

The J & K Cabaret

TheatreSouth, Inside First Congregational Church, 1000 S. Cooper

Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. Continues through Dec. 16

This is it folks! Nothing says the holidays like a production of Nutcracker. You can see a performance this weekend at Orpheum Theatre or Germantown Performing Arts Center. Or for an alternative Christmas, you can see two nuts make wisecracks. Yes, I’m talking about J and K. Jenny Odle Madden and Kim Justis are hitting the stage with an age-infused cabaret that is destined to twirl your socks. Whatever your fancy, Nutcracker or two nuts making wisecracks, you’ll find it on stage in Memphis.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.