Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 1st-3rd

2017 Le Bonheur Holiday Tree Lighting

× Expand 2017 Le Bonheur Holiday Tree Lighting

The Tower Courtyard at Overton Square

Fri., Dec. 1, 5-7 p.m.

There are lots of opportunities this season to get the warm-and-fuzzies at tree lightings. I suggest getting those warm-and-fuzzies this Friday with Le Bonheur patients as they light the tree in the Tower Courtyard at Overton Square with Magic Light Wands. Keep them going with Santa photos, holiday carols, Christmas crafts, cookies, hot chocolate, Le Bonheur Ornament Shop, and more.

Victorian Yuletide Open House

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Museums Victorian Yuletide Open House, Woodruff-Fontaine House

Woodruff-Fontaine House, 680 Adams

Fri., Dec. 1, 5-8 p.m.

The events of Yule were generally during Midwinter and involved feasting, drinking, and sacrifice. The pagan Yule feast, according to scholars, had a pronounced religious character and function during the West European Stone and Bronze Ages in veneration of ancestors. Today, and in Victorian time, the Yuletide is the same as Christmastide. The traditions of the Yule log, Yule goat, and Yule boar are still reflected in the Christmas ham, Yule singing, and other Yule customs. Stroll all three floors at leisure while enjoying holiday refreshments and annual Yuletide exhibit including old Southern Yuletide traditions and customs with a special focus on Yuletide Masquerade.

Snowkus Pokus

× Expand Photo courtesy of BPACC Snowkus Pokus, Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center

Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center, 3663 Appling

Fri., Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.

I’ve always had lots and lots of family. Holidays have never been a time when I had nowhere to go and none to see. There was one year however when I lived in another city and couldn’t get away for the holidays. I was struck by the fact that there was going to be a hole in my family tradition of eating, gifts, and general merrymaking—with family. Fortunately, some friends stepped up to the plate and I received multiple invites to join their family traditions. One group of friends were vegan. One group celebrated a traditional Latino Christmas. The other group celebrated the kind of traditional Christmas I knew and cherished. I thought I’d just make an appearance at the first two (how could I possibly enjoy a meatless or Mexican fare holiday?) and then spend the most time with the tried and true traditions I have come to know and love. I was in for a big surprise. At the vegan Christmas, I was introduced to parsnips and a whole array of variable vegetables that I never even knew existed. Pretty cool. I entered the Latino household a few hours later to a feast of tamales and sangria. Someone pulled out a guitar and we sang carols in Spanish. Well, they sang in Spanish. I struggle with English. Spanish was off the table. More room for sangria. By the time I got to the traditional celebration, I was a little disappointed that it wasn’t another new and wonderful experience. Having said all that, I just want to say that we all have our traditions when it comes to holiday shows. And there are quite a few to enjoy this weekend, from Desoto Family Theatre’s A Christmas Carol to Roudnev Youth Ballet The Nutcracker at Buckman Arts Center. Something different like Snowkus Pokus with cirque, ballet, and acrobatics will inspire your imagination and make a memorable holiday season.

Bob & Roland’s 13th Annual Stumbling Santa Pub Crawl

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flying Saucer Stumble with Flying Saucer Santas take to the streets to help Porter Leath kids.

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 130 Peabody Place

Sat., Dec. 2, 7-11 p.m.

Join over 2,000 Santa Clauses, Mrs. Clauses, and other North Pole characters to collect toys for kids in need while touring the best downtown bars. To participate, bring a cash donation or a new, unwrapped toy that promotes early learning for children at Porter-Leath, ages 6 weeks-5 years. While this event benefits kids, you probably don't want to bring your tyke bar trekking. Perhaps the children's holiday gala, Jingle Bell Ball, might be a better fit for the kids. This winter wonderland of twinkling lights, magicians, mimes, decorated trees, and visits from St. Nick and his elves benefits multiple organizations that help children with special needs. Happy Ho-ho-holidays!

Holiday Open House

× Expand Holiday Open House, Metal Museum

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum Dr.

Sun., Dec. 3, 12-4 p.m.

Let’s talk gifts. I get hundreds of letters from faithful fans every year who pose the question, “What do you want for Christmas, Julie?” Maybe the letters didn’t pose the question exactly like that, but when someone says, “Can you put this event in the calendar/your blog for me?” I can read between the lines. Since you asked, this weekend is a gift shopping paradise. Any member of your family, friends, or myself would love something from the Metal Museum. While you are there, take a class and sip on hot chocolate or spiced cider by the fire pit. Don’t stop there. There’s Sunday Funday Art Show at High Cotton Brewing, Yule Market and Toy Drive at Mint Cream Studios, Soul Market at The Den, Mustard Seed Studio Holiday Show and Sale, Choose901 Holiday Pop Up Shop, Gingerbread House Shopping Extravaganza, Agnes Stark Pottery 2017 Annual Show and Sale, and other gift markets you can find here. You’re Welcome.

— 🏃 Bonus Event 🏃—

St. Jude Marathon

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place

Sat., Dec. 2, 8 a.m.

Initially, I had this mega-running event in the Big Five. But, y’all. Y’all. This marathon is just just too huge to be contained in a mere list. Should you find yourself out and about between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, just pull over and cheer on these amazing athletes. You’re not going to get very far anyway, just put yourself to good use. There are prime places to stop and cheer on these folks, one such place is Crosstown where you can also enjoy drag performances by Bella DuBalle and Freak Nasty as well as vegan blueberry pancakes and bloody marys at Cancer Is a Drag: St. Jude Marathon Spirit Station. If you are an actual athlete, enjoy the spoils of victory with Lyfe Kitchen and Chisca Bar Downtown offering Perks for Memphis Marathon Participants from Nov. 30-Dec. 3 where you can receive 26.2 percent off your entire bill. And just remember, you are running for those who can’t. We thank you.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.