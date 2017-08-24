Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: August 25th-27th

Artist reception for "Stream of Consciousness”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Circuitous Succession Gallery "Stream of Consciousness" Brian Bundren's art opens new gallery space for Circuitous Succession Gallery.

Circuitous Succession Gallery, 1789 Kirby Parkway

Fri., Aug. 25, 6-8 p.m.

Jason Miller will be opening the new location of Circuitous Succession Gallery this weekend with an artist reception for Brian Bundren. This weekend is very unique, in fact. There are artist receptions all three weekend days. Actually, give your artful weekend a head start and visit Lesley’s Young’s opening reception for “We Could Be Chocolate” at Otherlands on Thursday. The rest of your weekend should include It’s A Wrap! member reception at Brooks Museum, artist reception for "Horn Island 33” at Memphis College of Art, and opening receptions for "The Quick and the Dead” and "Stopping in Memphis" at Art Museum at University of Memphis (AMUM).

Summer Breeze Gala Celebrating Girls & Young Women Empowerment

× Expand Photo courtesy of Women's Foundation of Greater Memphis Summer Breeze Galla Celebrate empowerment of girls and young women with the Women's Foundation of Greater Memphis.

Women's Foundation, 8 S Third

Sat., Aug. 26, 6-9 p.m.

Five philanthropic organizations join to benefit 10 community agencies providing female youth information and program. Enjoy live music and award recipient highlights.

Germantown International Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Germantown International Festival Germantown International Festival Celebrate with an international flair.

Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove

Sat., Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Enjoy programs for the whole family featuring authentic food from various countries, live performances, and more. And since it is going to be a perfect weekend, why not visit some other festivals in the great outdoors. Ganesh Nimajjan Festival at India Cultural Center and Temple and Mid-South Renaissance Faire at USA Baseball Stadium sound like worthy stops along your weekend romp.

Watch Party for ‘The Money Fight’: Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

× Expand Photo courtesy of Morris Marketing Group Mayweather v McGregor Horseshoe Casino Tunica host watch party for prize fight pitting boxing against martial arts.

Horseshoe Casino & Hotel, Casino Center, south of Memphis, near Tunica, MS

Sat., Aug. 26, 7 p.m.

This fight pairs leading stars of two different combat sports who are known as much for their flamboyant personas as for their success in the ring. Mayweather has 49 wins and no losses as a pro fighter, and a victory over McGregor would allow him to retire with a pristine 50-0 record. The two fighters finally signed a contract and agreed to fight using 8-ounce gloves, as requested by McGregor, instead of the 10-ounce gloves typically required for a 154-pound fight in the state of Nevada. See it on the big screen at Horseshoe and check out your favorite hangouts for other watch parties in Memphis.

Ostrander Awards

× Expand Ostranders at the Orpheum

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Sun., Aug. 27, 6 p.m.

Here we are honoring those that toil tirelessly for our amusement in the theatre world. Before the awards, maybe even see some productions this weekend. Shrek at Theatre Memphis and Ruined at Hattiloo will be closing soon, while The Zoo Story at Rhodes College McCoy Theatre and The Flick at Circuit Playhouse are opening this weekend.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.