Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: August 4th-6th

Opening reception for "Elvis Has Left the Building”

× Expand Photo courtesy of L. Ross Gallery "Elvis Has Left the Building" Get ready for Elvis Week 2017 with all thing Elvis at L. Ross Gallery.

L Ross Gallery, 5040 Sanderlin

Fri., Aug. 4, 6-9 p.m.

Get all shook up at L Ross Gallery in anticipation of Elvis Week (August 11-19). This opening reception features all things Elvis including work by by contemporary southern artists and music by Memphis’ DJ Leroy with a special invitation to tribute artists.

Memphis Film Prize Screening

× Expand Phot by Flickr User Pedro Ribeiro Simões Memphis Film Prize Enjoy screenings and vote on your favorite independent films.

Malco Studio on the Square, 2105 Court

Fri., Aug. 4, 4-9 p.m. and Sat., Aug. 5, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Want to help someone win 100 Benjamins? All you have to do is watch 10 shorts filmed in Shelby County and vote on your favorites. Your vote weighs in at 50 percent and a highly skilled panel of judges will account for the other 50 percent. Sounds like you could make a filmmaker very happy and have a little fun too. See you at the Memphis Film Prize.

Scavenger Hunt on Broad

× Expand Photo by Flickr User olarte.ollie Scavenger Hunt on Broad Get clues and win prizes while enjoying shops on Broad.

Broad Avenue Art District

Fri., Aug. 4, 5-8 p.m.

During a conversation once that needed further discussion a friend said, “Call me at 6:38 p.m. tonight and we’ll talk more about it.” My brain blew up. 6:38? What if I call you at 6:37 or 6:39? Will you not accept my call? But I thought it was just this one person being OCD ad nauseum until I overheard a co-worker the other day say that she had to call someone at 8:17 p.m. Is this a trend? Just so you know, I operate in ‘ishes,’ as in, “I’ll call you about five-ish.” Five-ish means anywhere between 4:45 and 5:15. Five-ish is also when you can grab a clue card at any participating shop on Broad and turn it back in for a chance to win prizes. If you follow the newest latest trends, make that 5:16 p.m. so that I can get a head start.

Weightless: The Musical, Act II

× Expand Photo by Flickr User tmmmb Weightless

TheatreWorks, 2085 Monroe

Fri.-Sat., Aug. 4-5, 11:45 p.m.

Here’s one for you night owls. Circus meets theatre in this wickedly wild, loosely scripted show, featuring sky high aerial acrobatics and comedy hosted by Katrina Coleman.

2017 Memphis Pet Expo

× Expand Photo by Pam Mackey Pet Expo 2017 Bring your well behaved pet with you this weekend.

Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove

Sat., Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 6, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

If you love your pet—and you know you do—bring them with you to shop and perhaps get a new pet. There will be free nail trimming for your pet, obedience demonstrations, discounted vaccinations, book signings, and more. I’m not kitten you, it’s going to be a ruff weekend.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.