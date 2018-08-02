Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: August 3rd-5th

× Expand Mahalia, Hattiloo Theatre Performance gives an unforgettable insight into Mahalia’s character and the extent of her considerable accomplishments.

Hattiloo Theatre, 37 S. Cooper

Sundays, 3 p.m., Saturdays, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays, Fridays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 26

Teresa Willis will play the title role in a joyous celebration of the life and music of the world's greatest gospel singer: a humble, deeply religious woman whose expressive, full throated voice carried her from a three-room shanty in New Orleans to appearances before presidents and royalty. It opens this weekend. Give it a go for an uplifting experience.

Of note, Film Prize: Memphis 2018, will be right around the corner at Malco Studio on the Square, 2105 Court, Friday through Sunday. My good friend Donald Meyers has something to do with it. Check it out.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jay Etkin Gallery "Female Form" + AWAKEN, Jay Etkin Gallery Celebrate the female form and a new education center for young moms and moms-to-be.

Jay Etkin Gallery, 942 Cooper

Fri., Aug. 3, 6-9 p.m.

Jay Etkin Gallery has a really interesting two-for this weekend that pairs very nicely. An exhibition of work exploring the way the female body is glorified, fractured, obfuscated, multiplied, and rebuilt through the artist’s gaze will open the same night as Awaken, a women’s health and creativity focused space for workshops and groups. Just so happens Awaken is the brainchild of Etkin’s own child, Zoe Etkin. I’ll let our resident expert on the female form tell you all about it here.

This same weekend, there are some pretty hip preludes to Elvis Week. Y’all know it’s coming up, right? Get in a blue suede mood at opening receptions for "Shake, Rattle, and Roll” at L Ross Gallery and 2018 MGAL Member Showcase and Sale at WKNO Studio. There will also be a Photo Expo at Guest House at Graceland featuring hands-on training, keynote speakers, model shoots, and interactive trade.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Sandi Klink MCIL Deborah Cunningham Access Awards Benefit Celebrating past and present advocates for disability. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of MCIL MCIL Deborah Cunningham Access Awards Benefit Musical entertainment will feature Hope Clayburn and Soul Scrimage with Joyce Cobb. Prev Next

Crosstown Concourse, N. Cleveland at North Parkway

Fri., Aug. 3, 6-9 p.m.

This year marks 20 years from the historic Memphis lawsuit: Deborah Cunningham and The United States of America versus The Public Eye. Deborah demanded access for people with disabilities and would not be deterred.

In honor of Deborah's dedication to access, the event will feature a catered dinner from Leonord's. The Access Awards event helps raise funds to pay for the services MCIL provides, helps raise awareness in the community of who and what MCIL is and what they do, and an opportunity to recognize advocates for access.

× 1 of 2 Expand Woman's Exchange Eighth Annual Art Galley featuring Saturday Workshop, 88 Racine Anne Holzemer and Elaine Woodard bring this annual show to life with personal stories of artists, connecting the public to works of art. × 2 of 2 Expand Woman's Exchange Eighth Annual Art Galley featuring Saturday Workshop, 88 Racine This weeks Saturday workshop features “Stepping Stone Mosaic” by Lex Johnson. Prev Next

Woman's Exchange Art Gallery, 88 Racine

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Continues through Aug. 25

Women have a history of helping themselves and others. The Woman’s Exchange movement began in Philadelphia in 1832 as an effort to help women gain financial security by providing an opportunity to sell their handiwork on consignment in a retail environment.

The Woman’s Exchange in Memphis was founded in 1885 and was commended by newspapers for its value to the community. Today, the recently renovated gallery is showing works by 95 local and regional artists. This fundraiser is made possible by a dedicated 96 percent volunteer staff.

Volunteer Anne Holzemer says that not only is the Exchange busy year round with annual events— WE Consign (Feb.-June), WE Art Gallery (June-Aug.), and WE Christmas Shop Open House (Oct.-Dec.)—there are some outreach programs in the works. These programs hope to include Binghamption Christian Academy and Veterans Hospital.

In the present, this is a lovely place to relax for lunch in the tea room, browse art in the gallery, and shop in the consignment area. Be sure to take advantage of the weekend workshops by participating local artists. Visit the website for more information and registration.

× Expand Kayak Memphis Opening Day, Beale Street Landing

Beale Street Landing, Beale and Riverside

Sat., Aug. 4, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

We’ve all been waiting for this day. Kayak rentals launch from the historic cobblestone landing. Opening weekend features two launch specials, Kayak Photo Contest and kayak race.

Same weekend, different vehicle. Saturday, grab a bike for the Meritan Moonlight Classic Bike Tour on the other end of Downtown Memphis at Bass Pro Pyramid.

Same weekend, different venues. Enjoy REI Play Days featuring free events including Hyde Lake Boathouse Takeover, Explore Bike Share Takeover, Happy Hour at Wiseacre Brewing, Free Levitt Shell Concert, and Party at Loflin Yard with registration.

Whatever your vehicle, you’re going places this weekend.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.