Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: August 18th-20th

Elvis Week at Overton Square

× Expand Photo courtesy of Loeb Properties, Inc. Overton Square Celebrates Elvis Week Wind down your Elvis festivities Square style.

Overton Square, Midtown

Through Aug. 19

In the early 50s my dad was at a gas station when a man wearing crazy clothes pulled up with a car full of friends. My dad scrunched up his face and said to no one in particular, “Who is that?” The man turned around and said, “My name is Elvis Presley and I just recorded Blue Moon of Kentucky. I’m going to be famous.” Those words rang true. Graceland will host Elvis events through the weekend as the 40th Anniversary of Elvis Week comes to a close. There will also be special events in other parts of town like Overton Square where you can enjoy Blue Suede drinks, King-sized pancakes, and Elvis inspired activities. There’s still a whole lotta shakin’ to be goin’ on.

Rock For Love 11

× Expand Rock for Love 11 benefiting Church Health Center

Hi-Tone, 412-414 N. Cleveland

Fri., Aug. 18, 8 p.m. and Sat., Aug. 19, 8 p.m.

If you want to rock out in style this weekend, you can Rock for Love and help Church Health Center continue work in the community. Read what Chris McCoy has to say about it here.

The Crosstown Concourse Opening Celebration

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crosstown Concourse Crosstown Concouse Opening Festivities Showcase of organizations and businesses dedicated to the project featuring tours, music, and more.

Crosstown Concourse, N. Cleveland at North Parkway

Sat., Aug. 19, 3 p.m.

It's been a long time coming and now that the Crosstown Concourse is finished, you are invited to join in the celebration. Read what Julia Baker says about Sears Crosstown then and Crosstown Concourse now, here.

Chill Out Family Night

× Expand Photo by Flickr User 220gal220 Chill Out Family Night Head to Dixon Gardens for a cool night of games, activities, performances, and refreshments for the whole family.

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park

Sat., Aug. 19, 5-8 p.m.

School's in and summer is on its way out. Enjoy a last romp and chill out with the family during this free event at Dixon Gallery & Gardens. It will be an evening of games and activities that will cool you down with special performances and refreshments to re-energize you.

Bowling For Balls VI

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mid-South Men's Health Organization Bowling for Balls VI Fight against testicular cancer by doing battle on the lanes.

Billy Hardwick AllStar Lanes, 1576 S. White Station

Sun., Aug. 20, 2-5 p.m.

This might be the right place to wear your Elvis inspired rockabilly bowling shirt you acquired for Saturdays Stumblin’ Elvis Pub Crawl in Downtown Memphis. Four-person teams will do battle on the lanes to raise awareness for testicular cancer. Featuring free beer from Memphis Made Brewing, pizza, soda, and great prize giveaways.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.