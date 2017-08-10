Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: August 11th-13th

Elvis Week 2017

× Expand Elvis Week 2017 40th Anniversary celebration.

Starts Aug. 11. Aug. 11-18

The Elvis Sighting Society (yes, it’s a real organization) might beg to differ, but in Memphis we know Elvis left this building called Earth 40 years ago. 40 years without Elvis left a void that can only be filled with activities celebrating the King of Rock and Roll’s life and legend. Get started this weekend with a dance party, 5K, or celebration concert. You’ll find all the Elvis Week fun here.

The Crown Vox Experience

× Expand Photo by Mallory Prater Epps opens for Crown Vox Experience Experience Epps last show in Memphis before voxing off to California.

Clayborn Temple, 294 Hernando

Fri., Aug. 11, 8-10 p.m.

I had a free night once about 10 years ago. Nothing to do. Nowhere I had to be. Just me and a vast empty space/time continuum. I decided to do one of my favorite things—grazing. It’s an activity I mastered that involves heading to Downtown Memphis, going from one restaurant to another, sitting in the bar area, and ordering one course from each venue. I had gotten to the dessert course at Automatic Slim’s when the bartender asked if I was going to see Lyle Lovett at the Orpheum. I hadn’t even thought of it. I was just here for a sweet treat. But I did a quick search and realized the concert started in 15 minutes. Well, why not? It’s my free night. If there was a ticket available, great—if not, whatever. I got a ticket on the 3rd row and enjoyed one of the best concerts of my life. I’m telling you this because I cannot for the life of me figure out what exactly will be the Crown Vox Experience, but it sounds like it could be a wonderful surprise with promises of an an adventure into the dark realm through multiple forms of art transporting viewers into a completely different world. I’m game.

Opening reception for "Memphis Stories”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Buckman Arts Center "Memphis Stories" by Meghean Warner

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary's School, 60 N. Perkins Ext.

Fri., Aug. 11, 5-7 p.m.

Since we are celebrating Elvis, why not celebrate some Memphis Stories with artist Meghean Warner. Her whimsical and colorful Memphis-inspired paintings remind us just how much fun this whimsical and colorful city can be.

Booksigning by Nick Rosaci and Jeff Dunn

× Expand Soul Fingers Book Signing by Nick Rosaci and Jeff Dunn

Stax Museum of American Soul Music, 926 E. McLemore

Sat., Aug. 12, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

While we are celebrating Memphis music this week, take a trip to Stax Museum for a soulful romp with Soul Fingers author/bassist Nick Rosaci and Jeff Dunn. They will be at the Stax Museum to welcome Duck’s new book to the museum. Jeff Dunn will be contributing Duck’s “Hippie” fringe jacket from the 60s for display. And Rosaci will play Duck’s personal signature model Fender bass demonstrating the tracks included with the book.

Bonnie and Clyde 50th Anniversary

× Expand Photo courtesy of J2 Communications 50th Anniversary for Bonnie and Clyde "They're young. They're in love. And they kill people!"-- 'Bonnie & Clyde' Poster Tagline (1967)

Malco Paradiso Cinema, 584 S. Mendenhall

Sat., Aug. 12, 2 p.m. and Wed., Aug. 16, 7 p.m.

Fifty years ago, Arthur Penn's Bonnie and Clyde made Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway into genuine superstars, building on the tale of a real-life crime spree that had enthralled America in the 1920s. Bonnie and Clyde smashed through almost every cinematic taboo, combining violence, sex, romance, action, and comedy in groundbreaking ways. Just don't try this at home, kids. Speaking of kids, this weekend boasts some family-friendly films in outdoor venues like Carriage Crossing and Shelby Farms as well as some oldies but goodies at the Orpheum. See all your weekend film options here.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.