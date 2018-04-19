Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: April 20th-22nd

Art in the Hall

× Expand Photo courtesy of Art in the Hall "Art in the Hall," Howard Hall

Howard Hall, 2282 Madison

Fri., April 20, 7-10 p.m.

The Brooks Museum League’s mission is to sponsor and support art and art education not only at the Brooks, but within our regional art community as well. It’s no wonder the League partnered with Memphis Heritage to present Art in the Hall, a cocktail and hors d'oeuvres event focusing on the works of seven accomplished area artists and artwork from past Mid-South Scholastic Gold Key student winners. The Hall is Howard Hall, a restored midtown mansion that serves as Memphis Heritage's headquarters. You’ll recognize many of the area artists participating in this year’s inaugural showcase—Terry Lynn, Danny Broadway, Martha Kelly, Mollie Riggs, Terry DeWitt, Mary Norman, and Maggie Russell—and more than likely perhaps own some of their work. Donations and proceeds from ticket sales will sponsor scholarship awards for the 2019 Mid-South Scholastic Art student winners. A portion of the proceeds will also go to support art education programs for area students at the Brooks Museum as well as benefiting Memphis Heritage’s historic renovation and education projects. Make plans to attend this fun and worthwhile event.

Africa In April Festival

× Expand Africa in April, Robert R. Church Park Honoring the African country Equatorial Guinea.

Robert R. Church Park, corner of Fourth and Beale

Fri., April 20, 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Sat., April 21, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sun., April 22, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

This year’s festival honors Equatorial Guinea, a Central African country comprising the Rio Muni mainland and five volcanic offshore islands. Its capital Malabo, on Bioko Island, has Spanish colonial architecture and is a hub for the country’s oil industry. Arena Blanca beach draws dry-season butterflies and the tropical forest of the mainland’s Monte Alen National Park is home to gorillas, chimpanzees, and elephants. Broaden you world and enjoy this annual festival featuring Vendor's Marketplace focusing on African dignitaries, culture, education, history, the arts, crafts, tourism, music, and more.

Bacon & Bourbon

× Expand Memphis Flyer's Bacon & Bourbon Festival, Memphis Farmers Market A bacon Cupcake, Cutie pairs well with bourbon.

Memphis Farmers Market, Pavilion of Central Station, S. Front & G.E. Patterson

Sat., April 21, 6-9 p.m.

Bacon or "bacoun" was a Middle English term used to refer to all pork in general. The phrase “bring home the bacon” comes from the 12th century when a church in Dunmow, England offered a side of bacon to any man who could swear before God and the congregation that he had not fought or quarreled with his wife for a year and a day. Any man that could "bring home the bacon" was highly respected in his community. It wasn’t until 1924 that Oscar Mayer introduces pre-packaged, pre-sliced bacon to America. In the 1940s barbecue became a viable commercial venture in Memphis. Fired up about the porcine treat, Memphis is no small contender in the world of pork as many regional chains have developed including Tops, Neely's, and Corky's.

Bourbon whiskey is an American whiskey made primarily from corn. Distilled since the 18th century, it is strongly associated with the American South.

Celebrate these two Southern staples on South Main where, for many years, Vance Lauderdale had a bottle of Kentucky Nip (and probably some BBQ) on hand while answering reader queries at Memphis Magazine.

Opening Lecture: "A Journey, Not a Destination: Adventures Over Four Decades in the Pursuit of Portraiture”

× Expand Opening Lecture Robert Flynn Johnson, Curator Emeritus, Achenbach Foundation for Graphic Arts, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco will speak about new exhibition.

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park

Sun., April 22, 2 p.m.

Most of my father’s dad jokes were just statements that he had heard and fancied. Many were from the movies of W.C. Fields. Some were from ordinary people in his life who had uttered some inane sentence, but for some reason, it just stuck in his head and was blurted out at any given moment. It wasn’t until I started hearing my nieces and nephews doing the same thing, saying the same things, that I realized he’d created his legacy. I’m sure this legacy will be passed down for generations to come. One of my favorite quotes is attributed to a girl my father knew in high school, “Funeral, flowers. Flowers, money. Money, laughter. I laughed till I thought I was going to die.” Makes no sense and yet I heard this a thousand times in my lifetime. W.C. Fields movie quote favorites were, “The place was so packed, they couldn’t laugh ha ha ha, they had to laugh ho ho ho” and “He had a rather prominent proboscis.”

Speaking of a rather prominent proboscis, Dixon Gallery and Gardens has a new exhibition opening this weekend, "Contemplating Character: Portrait Drawings & Oil Sketches from Jacques Louis David to Lucian Freud.” It features works spanning two and a half centuries and includes the artist as well as the subject who exhibits character. A wide variety of expression ranging from beauty and dignity to wit and satire, profound sadness, and even the macabre are displayed answering the question—what exactly constitutes a portrait?

The opening lecture by Robert Flynn Johnson, Curator Emeritus, Achenbach Foundation for Graphic Arts, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco will be held in Winegardner Auditorium.

Perhaps you’ll find a prominent proboscis amid the works in this exhibition while contemplating character.

Dinstuhl’s Spring Open House and Candy Kitchen Tour

× Expand Photo by Justin Fox Burks Dinstuhl's Spring Open House and Candy Kitchen Tour

Dinstuhl’s, 5280 Pleasant View

Sun., April 22, 12-4 p.m.

Since 1902, five generations of the Dinstuhl Family has been making high quality candies in Memphis. In 1983 the Candy Kitchen opened on Pleasant View where it is still possible to find one of the Dinstuhl's creating sweets. My mother’s favorite treats are the finely crafted Dinstuhl’s chocolate covered strawberries. It transitioned into the perfect Mother’s Day gift for as long as I can remember. Now you can enjoy delicious samples as you eat your way through the Candy Kitchen while watching the candies being made. It’s free, family friendly, and you can get 20% off all purchases during this open house event.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.