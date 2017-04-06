Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis:April 7th-9th

Dixon Garden Fair

× Expand Photo by Flickr User jojo nicdao Dixon Garden Fair How does your garden grow? Dixon Garden Fair offers colorful suggestions.

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park

Fri., April 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sat., April 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

I’m partial to weeds. Perhaps because they are the only things that I can successfully grow in my home garden. In fact, a favorite poem—anonymously written—is “Once in a golden hour, I cast to earth a seed. Up there came a flower, the people said a weed.” But let’s be scents-able. Planting can be fun when Master Gardeners, on hand at the Fair, help you weed through a wide range of plants from difficult-to-find natives to choice shrubs and herbaceous perennials. Consider as well the new scent-sational exhibit, “Scent and Symbolism: Perfumed Objects and Images," beginning this weekend that considers the role of scent in the history of art through a collection of 140 scented bottles. You’ll come out smelling like a rose this weekend.

Broad Avenue Spring Art Walk

× Expand Photo by @f8inMemphis Broad Avenue Spring Art Walk Enjoy a Broad celebration of visual and performing art.

Broad Avenue Art District, Broad Avenue

Fri., April 7, 5-10 p.m.

Let’s not pretend that this is not going to be a weather-perfect weekend. So enjoy a fun street known for eclectic art and a unique flair in the historic commercial area of the Binghampton community. Chloe York will have her opening exhibition at Found Studio and you can stake out the lay of the land for Saturday’s Healthy Memphis Festival at Wiseace Brewery on Saturday. Speaking of unique art areas, don’t forget that Friday is also the date for Cooper-Young Art Tours where Jay Etkin Gallery will be hosting some of our favorite artists like John Torina, Nathan Yokum, and Mary Long—just to name a few—at an opening reception for “Beyond.” Then have Scottie beam you up on Sunday for a Star Trek Day Celebration at Two Rivers Book Store.

Wizard of Oz

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ballet Memphis Ballet Memphis performs Wizard of Oz Gather your courage for a magical performance.

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Sat., April 8, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., April 9, 2 p.m.

Ballet Memphis has created a magical performance complete with witches, wizards, and a talking lion. If you are thinking Harry Potter, think again. The classic story of The Wizard of Oz told through spellbinding dance and an enchanted musical score will cast a spell on children and adults alike. In fact, you can dance your way through this weekend with some other dazzling performances such as New Voices, a dance concert featuring six world-premiere dances created by young, emerging choreographers from U of M performed in the round to view the dances from all sides. Or whirl away to New Ballet Ensemble’s Springloaded: Coppélia Remix, unique hybrid dance creations, stirring up classical ballet, contemporary dance, tap, hip-hop, flamenco, and Memphis Jookin’ into theatrical productions that appeal to all ages.

Debbi Morgan's One-Woman Show

× Expand Award winning actress Debbi Morgan performs The Monkey On My Back National Black Box Performing Arts Festival features Debbi Morgan's One-Woman Show.

Hattiloo Theatre, 37 S. Cooper

Sat., April 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

It’s time for the National Black Box Performing Arts Festival showcasing the works of African-American and Latino artists. And this box is full. Debbi Morgan’s show, The Monkey On My Back, is just one of many events highlighting a rich and diverse culture of playwrights, dancers, filmmakers, and others—many of whom are emerging, underexposed, and underappreciated. Morgan is not one of those, however, her autobiographical tale of fear, doubt, and insecurities to escape a vicious cycle of pain, finding self-confidence, happiness, and success will resonate with many artists. For more information on other events, mouse over and click here.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Dan Zen Egg-citing Community Easter Egg Hunt Enjoy some Easter fun this weekend including a Community hunt featuring the Mighty Souls Brass Band.

Williamson Park, 250 Williamson

Sun., April 9, 12-1:30 p.m.

Next weekend the Easter Bunny hops to the scene with a basket full of goodies. This weekend celebrate at a myriad of events all about town including this Midtown hunt where you can celebrate Palm Sunday with the Mighty Souls Brass Band and a neighborhood egg hunt. For other fun hare-raising events at Elmwood Cemetery, Children’s Museum of Memphis, and other places click your paw here.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.