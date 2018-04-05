Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: April 6th-8th

Art in The Loop

× Expand Photo courtesy of ArtWorks Foundation Art In The Loop, Ridgeway Loop Featuring artists, food trucks, and performances of classical and swing music by youth ensembles.

Ridgeway Loop, East Memphis

Fri., April 6, 12-7 p.m., Sat., April 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., April 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Memphis’ newest Art Festival features talented artists working in metal, glass, wood, clay, and fiber. Food fare will feature the town’s top food trucks. Performancesl of swing and classical music by area youth ensembles will get you in an artful mood. Art in The Loop will take place on Ridgeway Loop Road (between Briarcrest Avenue and Ridge Bend Road). You have three days to celebrate the arts.

Midtown Opera Festival: 901 Showcase

× Expand Photo courtesy of Opera Memphis Opera901 Showcase, Playhouse on the Square New operas inspired by Memphis.

Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper

Starts April 6. April 6-14

The Opera 901 Showcase features a series of short, original operas commissioned by Opera Memphis and all set in Memphis. In a city rich with history and eccentric characters, operatic material is everywhere. Each opera follows a different set of characters, ranging from well-known in Memphis' collective consciousness to obscure incidents that will have you saying "Did that really happen in Memphis?"

32nd Annual Super Chevy Show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis International Raceway Super Chevy Show, Memphis International Raceway Show off your Super Chevy and enjoy a weekend of super fun.

Memphis International Raceway, 5500 Victory Lane

Fri.-Sun., Apr. 6-8, 8 a.m.

Friday night will cap off with Bumpus Harley Davidson Bike Night featuring a concert by Montgomery Gentry—Eddie Montgomery and Under The Radar. Saturday features hometown hero, JJ Da Boss, from the hit show Street Outlaws Memphis. On top of all that there will be racing events, swap meets, and more for three solid days. Get your motor revved up for a super weekend.

2018 Annual Gala Celebrating Culinary Arts

× Expand Photo courtesy of GPAC GPAC Gala Celebrate the culinary arts.

Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter

Sat., April 7, 6:30 p.m.

OR

Tenth Anniversary TSC Season Gala: Shakespeare Goes Broadway

× Expand Photo courtesy of TSC TSC Season Gala, Memphis Hilton For TSC's 10th anniversary, Shakespeare goes Broadway.

Memphis Hilton, 939 Ridge Lake

Sat., April 7, 6 p.m.

If you love the arts, there are two great galas this weekend. It’s unfortunate you can’t enjoy both. They are on the same night at the same time. But both events benefit the arts. One is a culinary event where Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo and Master Chef, José Gutierrez have orchestrated a one-of-a-kind culinary arts celebration served on the GPAC stage featuring cocktail hour, a big band, an awards presentation, and live auction. The other is a salute to Broadway celebrating ten amazing years and a look to a sparkling future. Enjoy dinner and dessert, entertainment and delights, a full cash bar, silent and live auction, dancing, and guest Bryce Pinkham Tony Award Nominee and Star of Holiday Inn and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.

51st Annual Kite Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Church on the River 51st Annual Kite Day, Church of the River Go fly a kite on the Mississippi River.

Church of the River, 292 Virginia

Sun., April 8, 12-2 p.m.

Friday might rain, Saturday might be a bit chilly, but Sunday's weather forecast will have you soaring. So go fly a kite and welcome spring with colorful kites above the Mississippi River bluff next to Big River Crossing. Bring your kite or buy one at the event. The youth group will also be selling brown bag lunches if you don't bring your own picnic.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.