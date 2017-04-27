Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: April 28th-30th

Art By Design

× Expand Photo courtesy of ArtsMemphis Art by Design, Propcellar Designers create room-like vignettes benefiting ArtsMemphis.

Prop Cellar, 4726 Poplar

Thu., April 27, 6 p.m., Fri., April 28, 7-9 p.m. and Sat., April 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

We have many great art events in the city this weekend. Many of the art events as well as opportunities for artists are a direct result of ArtsMemphis. Treat yourself to this showcase of room vignettes created by designers using a variety of styles and art benefiting ArtsMemphis. Not only can you help the arts, you might get a few decorating tips or items for you home. The Cambria Kick-off party is on Friday, 7-9 p.m. and includes cocktails, heavy hors d'oeuvres, music by Stax Music Academy Alumni Band, and an opportunity to mingle with the designers.

2017 Red Bull Global Rallycross

× Expand Photo courtesy of Global Red Bull Rallycross 2017 Global Red Bull Rallycross Memphis International Raceway hosts a racing event designed for fans to not only watch the races, but meet the drivers and see mechanics at work in an open paddock.

Memphis International Raceway, 5500 Victory Lane

Fri.-Sat., April 28-29, 1-6 p.m.

You may never have heard of Isaac Watt Boulton, but without this British engineer the noble sport of racing cars might never have happened. Drivers, snubbing their nose at the Red Flag Law (a policy requiring self-propelled vehicles to be led by a pedestrian waving a red flag or carrying a lantern to warn bystanders of a vehicle's approach), held the first organized car race in 1867. Boulton’s self-powered carriage won. Today, the only flag waving is the one at the start of the race. During this Rallycross the international stars of racing and the Supercars that race, jump, and accelerate from 0–60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds will be available to fans in a completely open paddock.

Bookstock 2017

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Memphis Library Bookstock 2017, Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library Meet authors, participate in book-character fashion show, and enjoy fun family activities.

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar

Sat., April 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Take a page from Memphis Library’s book as they celebrate popular authors at this fun family-friendly festival. Just so happens Bookstock is on Independent Bookstore Day. You can celebrate early on Friday during South Main Trolley Tour at Bill Haltom’s signing of Milk and Sugar: the Complete Book of Seersucker at South Main Book Juggler or visit Burke’s Books on Saturday with giveaways, activities, and treats. This weekend will be one for the books!

PuppyUp Memphis Walk

× Expand Photo courtesy of PuppyUp Memphis. PuppyUp Memphis Walk Canines walk to bring awareness of canine cancer benefiting research for pets and people.

Overton Park, off Poplar

Sun., April 30, 12-4 p.m.

Dogs love to help. Your dog can help bring awareness to canine cancer benefiting pets and humans this weekend during a two-mile walk. Dogs love to play too. So stick around for some doggone fun activities after the walk. If you’re not dog tired, four-legged friends are welcome to help celebrate the Floyd Alley renovation between Madison and Monroe with music, dancing, kids zone, art, fireworks, and more at The Edge Gets Lit Alley Party. It’s a dog’s life!

Memphis Volunteer Week: Prayer & Dessert

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flickr user farrahsanjari Memphis Volunteer Week closes at Dorothy Day House Volunteer Odyssey offers the opportunity to learn about organizations where you can lend a hand.

Dorothy Day House, 1429 Poplar

Sun., April 30, 6-7 p.m.

End your week—and Volunteer Week—by offering a helping hand. Dorothy Day House invites you to bring a dessert and meet some families working toward a better future. Your future might have a hand in helping too. Can’t wait for Sunday to start helping? On Saturday, Breakfast for Dinner: A Benefit for Room in the Inn will have you singing for your supper to benefit a Memphis-wide network of churches serving people experiencing homelessness.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.