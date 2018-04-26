Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: April 27th-29th

Wine Down: Spring Wines and Sangria

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Divya Thakur Wine Down: Spring Wines and Sangria, Dixon Gallery & Gardens

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park

Fri., April 27, 6-8 p.m.

Get an early start for Cinco de Mayo and celebrate spring. Featured wines include Joya Red Sangria, Pral Beaujolais Cuvee Terroir Rouge 2015, La Bella Prosecco, Valoroso Toscano White, and 90+ Cellars Lot 33 Rosé.

New Ballet Ensemble: Springloaded

× Expand Photo courtesy of New Ballet Ensemble Springloaded New Ballet Ensemble presents new works.

Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter

Fri., April 27, 7 p.m., Sat., April 28, 5:30 p.m. and Sun., April 29, 2:30 p.m.

New and exciting works by Francesca Harper, Elizabeth Corbett, Noelia Garcia Carmona, and Robin Sanders featuring contemporary and modern dance, flamenco, hip-hop, and more. New Ballet also introduces Petrushka Remix, a new addition to our renowned collection of reimagined story ballets.

Also on the dance agenda is a dynamic site-specific dance by Tennessee Ballet Theater, These Walls: Tales from Annesdale, at Annesdale Historic Mansion on Friday and Sunday.

The Arcade 2018

× Expand The Arcade, St. George's Episcopal Church Find treasures, have fun, and help others at The Arcade.

St. George's Episcopal Church, 2425 South Germantown

Fri., April 27, 6-10 p.m. Sat., April 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 5-7:30 p.m. and Sun., April 29, 12-4 p.m.

Events include preview sale on Friday and Trucks & Treasures on Saturday, April 28, 5-7:30 p.m. featuring 14 antique home and garden dealers, 10 local artists specializing in antiques, arts, garden pieces, interior design, paintings, and photographs, microbrew tastings, and food trucks. Also, enjoy two days of cooking and design demos, book signings on Saturday, live plant sales, food trucks, bake sale, dealers, and Bluegrass Brunch on Sunday. Be sure to visit the website for special days and scheduling because this multi-faceted event benefits Church Health, Emmanuel Center, MIFA, and Room At the Inn.

Bookstock

× 1 of 3 Expand Emily Yellin at Authors' Festival × 2 of 3 Expand Michael Baisden at Authors' Festival × 3 of 3 Expand Wayne Wiegand at Authors' Festival Prev Next

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar

Sat., April 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

This festival has something for everyone featuring 50 local authors, "Striking Voices" exhibit, local choirs and dance performances, live music and food trucks, face painting, balloon artists, and more.

While we’re talking books, Burke's Book Store will be celebrating Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday with giveaways of advance reading copies, drawings for prizes, kid’s activities, cookies, and more. Also available in limited supply will be exclusive day-of merchandise by major publishers and authors.

Down To Earth Festival

× Expand Photo by Flickr User i naina _94 Down to Earth Festival, Shelby Farms

Shelby Farms, 500 N. Pine Lake

Sat., April 28, 12-5 p.m.

Come to celebrate Earth day, stay for movie night. The festival features live music, high-adventure play, eco-friendly vendors, local/sustainable food options and clean, green fun for the entire family. The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Bring blankets, enjoy food trucks, and sit on the earth for an outdoor screening of Jumanji.

Since mother nature will be granting us a picture perfect weekend—finally—might I suggest some other outdoor festivals and special events under sunny skies. A shout out to the Jubilee Schools for their Mardi Gras in Memphis and Education That Works Out 5K on Saturday and Sunday at my alma mater, Memphis Catholic High School. Many fun runs benefiting worthy causes include Madonna Learning Center and St. Louis Inclusive 5K at St. Louis Church, The John "Bad Dog" McCormack Memorial 5K in Overton Square, and St. Francis Gravel Classic Bike Ride for Off-Road Cycle Enthusiasts in Marion, Arkansas. Festivals include V&E Artwalk on the Greenline at Avalon and Tutwiler, Mid-South Greenwing Day at Ducks Unlimited, Midsouth Food Truck Festival at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, CommUnity at Snowden festival at Snowden School, and Arlington in April in Arlington Tennessee's Historic Depot Square.

Get out there folks—sunny skies ahead.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.