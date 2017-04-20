Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: April 21st-23rd

Auguste: A Family Drama

× Expand Theatre de Hootenanny, clowning around.

TheatreSouth Inside First Congregational Church, 1000 S. Cooper

Starts April 21. Fridays, Saturdays, 7-9 p.m. Continues through April 29

The struggle is real for Sprinkles the Clown as the girl behind the makeup must decide to continue the family business after the tragic death of her parents. Is clowning a family dream or her own? Now that you know the premise also know that this production is an original creation by the Theatre de Hootenanny ensemble, audience interactive, and family friendly. Also of interest is a one-night-only performance of Dreamgirls Allstars featuring the full-concert version of the Broadway smash hit. Memphis Black Arts Alliance launches their 35th anniversary celebration of African American arts, literature, and culture with this performance at Guest House at Graceland.

Taste of Jubilee

× Expand Eat for Jubilee The finest restaurants, entertainment, and music benefiting Blue Streak Scholarship Foundation.

Minglewood Hall, 1555 Madison

Fri., April 21, 7 p.m.

Like to eat? Then join some of Memphis’ finest restaurants for tasty treats, music, and entertainment benefiting Jubilee schools and Blue Streak Scholarship Foundation. You like to eat, have fun, and help others, do you? Well, this is your weekend. Also check out Hoedown For Hope benefiting Hope House, Footprints in Motion Wine Tasting, Dinner, and Auction benefiting The Campbell Foundation, A Night to Remember benefiting Yas Nation, Maria Montessori School Regatta and Duck Race, Southern Hot Wing Festival benefiting Ronald McDonald House, Caritas Village Bizarre Bazaar and Cookout, Black and White Party benefitting the Alzheimer's Association, and Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival benefiting Porter-Leath. Just to name a few, mind you. Check out our calendar to find more fun events that support our community.

These Walls: Tales From a Juke Joint

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brava Dance Company Brava Dance Company Performs Journey through the past of Earnestine and Hazel's building as interpreted by dancers, actors, and musicians.

Earnestine & Hazel’s, 531 S. Main

Fri.-Sat., April 21-22, 6:30 p.m.

Two fantastical events this weekend for performing arts. One is at my favorite Juke Joint. The other explores the depths of Atlantis and all its mythical sea creatures through amazing acts of bellydance, acrobatics, aerial stunts, and more. Those folks at Nava Sanctum will perform the later during the Atlantis Variety Show.

Booksigning by Mary Lindsay Dickinson

× Expand Jim Dickinson Memoirs at Burke's Books

Burke's Book Store, 936 S. Cooper

Sat., April 22, 1-3 p.m.

I spent a couple of hours mowing my massive lawn yesterday. After I had finished a voice called out to me with an Australian accent, “Good job, mate!” My Uptown neighborhood is pretty diverse, but I had yet to meet Australians living on my street. I did the neighborly thing and walked over with iced tea. There were three Aussie’s here on vacation renting the home for three days. They were here for—you guessed it—Memphis music. Unfortunately it was Ken, Noelene, and Lob’s last few hours in Memphis. If they’d have stayed the weekend I would have sent them on a Memphis music lover’s “good onya, mate” starting with this book signing at Burke’s Book Store in addition to some other cool events in Cooper Young like the 4th Annual Crawfish Boil and Walk the Vine benefit for that Johnny Cash statue. Then I would have sent them out for near Memphis shindigs like the Moonshine Ball, Juke Joint Festival, and Sunday at Shacksdale Motel down in Mississippi or Southbound Arts & Music Festival and Sultana Heritage Festival over the bridge in Arkansas. But just because our visitors from Australia missed all the fun doesn’t mean you have to miss anything. Get out there and shake your tail feathers to some Memphis jam.

Taste of Science Memphis

× Expand Earth Day Science Hear, see, and talk about science in celebration of Earth Day 2017.

Various locations, see website for more information

Sun.-Tue., Apr. 23-25, 7-9 p.m.

Celebrate Earth Day with some unique events this year. Rally for Science on Saturday at Civic Center plaza in conjunction with a non-partisan national March for Science taking place in Washington, D.C. Then on Sunday Taste of Science Memphis kicks off at Cafe Eclectic with "Anthropology of Memphis," as a speaker from University of Memphis lectures. Other science events through the week will be held at your favorite hangouts. The Topics include cancer, the science of biomaterials, and the effect of music in our minds.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.