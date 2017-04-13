Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: April 14th-16th

Opening reception for Debbie Likley Pacheco

× Expand Photo courtesy of ANF Architects Debbie Likely Pacheco exhibits at ANFA

ANF Architects, 1500 Union

Fri., April 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Soak in the forbidden world of strangers while sitting at a little cafe on a busy street. A world where one is neither invited nor plays a part. Private words and glances of no consequence to anyone else enter into another’s existence in a brief disconnected convergence, eventually becoming fuzzy and dissipating. This is how Pacheco’s paintings, inspired by her own travels, feel. They feel like that moment in time that intersects with people seen but never known. Tickle your brain’s expressive funny bone with Pacheco’s creations, where a portion of the proceeds benefit FedExFamilyHouse, or visit other art exhibits and openings around town. An exhibit at National Civil Rights Museum of photographs by José Galvez and an installation by Lawrence Matthews III commemorate the 25th anniversary of the L.A. riots. New artists emerge at Fogelman Galleries of Contemporary Art during the exhibition of thesis work by graduating seniors. And what better place to view Lynn Whitson’s small works than Midtown’s Eclectic Eye? Show your support for Girls, Inc. at a multi-media show of the next generation of female artists at Crosstown Arts during "Paint the Ceiling Art and Music Show." For more artful events, visit this link.

The Wiseguys Finale Show

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Cory Doctorow Wiseguys Finale

Cafe Eclectic, 603 N. McLean

Sat., April 15, 9 p.m.

It’s funny how a comedy show could possibly bring forth feelings of melancholy as Wiseguys, past and present, perform a farewell show after nearly two decades of joking around. It’s no joke. Read about in an article by an expert reviewer. The good news?—no admission—but donations will be accepted for Mercy Corps, an international relief agency.

Humane Society Easter Egg Hunt

× Expand Photo by Flickr User zhouxuan12345678

Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County, 935 Farm

Sat., April 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Of course I had to suggest an event where both kids and friendly well-behaved leashed dogs can hunt for eggs. Just know that this year’s Easter events include many fun-filled family events as well as some just for big kids. Cocktails with Peter Cottontail on Mud Island River Park includes food, drinks with or without alcohol, music, food, games, and prizes for those over 21. Hopped III at Memphis Made Brewing Company is a beer festival for hop lovers. Get an earful of Easter celebrations tailored for big, little, or four-legged kids by clicking here.

Kaleidoscope Food Festival

× Expand Kaleidoscope Food Festival Scope out a world of foods and entertainment.

WISEACRE Brewery, 2783 Broad

Sat., April 15, 1-7 p.m.

Experience cultures from around the world through food, storytelling, and performance. Featuring multicultural chefs from the Binghampton neighborhood. Kids and dogs welcome. You can diet tomorrow on Easter. Said no one ever.

Condimonium

× Expand Photo by Frank Chin Condimonium 2017

Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper

Sat., April 15, 7-10 p.m.

And it’s time, once again, to put those condoms to good use during a show of apparel and accessories fashioned out of condoms along with food, cocktails, and music benefiting Choices. Guests will view and vote on favorite designs, which are 98% effective if worn properly. Guaranteed.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.