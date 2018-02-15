Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 16th-18th

Souvenir, A Fantasia Based on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins

× Expand Photo by Steve Roberts Souvenir, Theatre Memphis David Shipley (left) and Jude Knight star in Souvenir, A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins at Theatre Memphis in the Next Stage.

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Sundays, 2 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Through Feb. 25

Comedy about a wealthy eccentric, self-promoted performer who was incapable of producing two notes in tune consecutively.

Lenten Preaching Series and Waffle Shop 2018

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Dvortygirl Lenten Preaching Series and Waffle Shop, Calvary Episcopal Church Eat and learn during Lent.

Calvary Episcopal Church, 102 N. Second

Feb. 15-March 23

Wise and inspiring preachers take to the pulpit. Waffle Shop is open Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Small Places

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ballet Memphis Small Places, Playhouse on the Square Ballet Memphis performance.

Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper

Fri., Feb. 16, 8-10 p.m., Sat., Feb. 17, 2-4 & 8-10 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 18, 2-4 p.m.

Choreographer showcase introducing Stephanie Martinez, award-winning dance artist and dancemaker paired with thoughtful work from dancer Julie Marie Niekrasz and ballet master Brian McSween.

Globe-Trotting Family Day

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Ianne Calatrava Globe-Trotting Family Day, Dixon

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park

Sat., Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Explore places near and far with hands-on activities, games, music, and more. Your journey will also include special performances and refreshments.

I Read That Movie @ the Library: Hidden Figures

× Expand Hidden Figures, Benjamin Hooks Library Read the book, watch the movie, discuss.

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar

Sat., Feb. 17, 2 p.m.

Our library has a "page-to-screen" book club. This month, read Hidden Figures, the recent No. 1 New York Times non-fiction bestseller by Margot Lee Shetterly, which tells the story of a heroic group of African American female mathematicians whose efforts helped forge America's success in the Space Race. You can ask for a copy of the book at a branch or at the Humanities Desk on the 2nd Floor of the Central Library. Read the book, then come for a screening followed by a discussion about the film and the movie. Even if you haven't read the book, watch the movie and participate in the conversation.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.