Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 16th-18th

Souvenir, A Fantasia Based on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins
Photo by Steve Roberts
Souvenir, Theatre Memphis
David Shipley (left) and Jude Knight star in Souvenir, A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins at Theatre Memphis in the Next Stage.
Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.
Sundays, 2 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Through Feb. 25
Comedy about a wealthy eccentric, self-promoted performer who was incapable of producing two notes in tune consecutively.
Lenten Preaching Series and Waffle Shop 2018
Photo by Flickr User Dvortygirl
Lenten Preaching Series and Waffle Shop, Calvary Episcopal Church
Eat and learn during Lent.
Calvary Episcopal Church, 102 N. Second
Feb. 15-March 23
Wise and inspiring preachers take to the pulpit. Waffle Shop is open Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Ballet Memphis
Small Places, Playhouse on the Square
Ballet Memphis performance.
Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper
Fri., Feb. 16, 8-10 p.m., Sat., Feb. 17, 2-4 & 8-10 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 18, 2-4 p.m.
Choreographer showcase introducing Stephanie Martinez, award-winning dance artist and dancemaker paired with thoughtful work from dancer Julie Marie Niekrasz and ballet master Brian McSween.
Photo by Flickr User Ianne Calatrava
Globe-Trotting Family Day, Dixon
The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park
Sat., Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Explore places near and far with hands-on activities, games, music, and more. Your journey will also include special performances and refreshments.
I Read That Movie @ the Library: Hidden Figures
Hidden Figures, Benjamin Hooks Library
Read the book, watch the movie, discuss.
Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar
Sat., Feb. 17, 2 p.m.
Our library has a "page-to-screen" book club. This month, read Hidden Figures, the recent No. 1 New York Times non-fiction bestseller by Margot Lee Shetterly, which tells the story of a heroic group of African American female mathematicians whose efforts helped forge America's success in the Space Race. You can ask for a copy of the book at a branch or at the Humanities Desk on the 2nd Floor of the Central Library. Read the book, then come for a screening followed by a discussion about the film and the movie. Even if you haven't read the book, watch the movie and participate in the conversation.
