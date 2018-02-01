Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 2nd-4th

Alvin Ailey® American Dance Theater

Alvin Ailey® American Dance Theater, The Orpheum Contemporary works touch on timely topics.

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Fri., Feb. 2, 8 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 3, 2 & 8 p.m.

Leap into Black History Month and celebrate the uniqueness of the African-American cultural experience and the preservation and enrichment of the American modern dance heritage. Through performance, the dance company explores the places of deepest grief and holiest joy in the soul. Though Ailey passed in 1989, he created 79 ballets over his lifetime. These works and more live on through his successors. Enjoy the history, art, and beauty of this talented troupe.

The Italian Girl in Algiers

The Italian Girl in Algiers, Germantown Performing Arts Center Isabella, Gina Lollobrigida's identical cousin, is the Italian girl in Algiers.

Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter

Fri.-Sat., Feb. 2-3, 7:30 p.m.

Gina Lollobrigida was born on July 4, 1927 in Subiaco, Italy. Deemed ”The Most Beautiful Woman in the World,” the actress/artist called herself “spoiled” from too much attention. Move over Gina. The attention is now on Isabella, Gina Lollobrigida's identical cousin. She's out to rescue her fiancé, escape from pirates, and teach a wanna-be philanderer what it means to mess with an Italian.

The Juneteenth Story Play

Juneteenth, Cannon Center for the Performing Arts Celebrate the history of African American accomplishments.

Memphis Cook Convention Center, 255 N. Main

Fri., Feb. 2, 10 a.m. & 7 p.m.

My story is a freedom song of struggle. It is about finding one's purpose, how to overcome fear and to stand up for causes bigger than one's self.—Coretta Scott King

Juneteenth (also known as Freedom Day) is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. The theme of this theatrical production, ”Salute to the Accomplishments of African Americans" celebrates over 150 years of reflection and rejoicing.

2018 Bluff City Fire & Ice Polar Bear Plunge

Fire & Ice Polar Bear Plunge, Mud Island River Park Plunge into the chilly waters of the Mississippi River and enjoy chili to heat things up for Special Olympics.

Mud Island River Park, 125 N. Front

Sat., Feb. 3, 2 p.m.

Guess who has a brave team willing to take a dip into the Mighty Mississippi in the month of February? Yes indeed, Memphis magazine and Memphis Flyer folk will take the plunge. Join our team to benefit Special Olympics Greater Memphis. You won’t be left in the cold. After the plunge, enjoy the chili cook-off and other fun activities for a great cause.

Heartbreakers Burlesque

Heartbreakers, RockHouse Live Valentine's Day is right around the corner. No time to get your heart broken—or is it?

RockHouse Live, 5709 Raleigh-Lagrange

Sat., Feb. 3, 8-11:30 p.m.

The year was 1979. Bobby was the coolest kid at Skateland on Summer Avenue. He had hair like David Cassidy. He wore brown suede hushpuppy shoes and bell bottom jeans. The second kiss ever in my young life, though fleeting, was behind Skateland with Bobby. His family moved and I never saw him again. It broke my heart. During the Sock It To Me Burlesque Productions annual Valentine's Day show featuring songs, burlesque, pole, belly dance, and fire from the loveliest ladies of Memphis and Nashville, relive your hugs, kisses, and scornful misses.

