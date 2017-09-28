Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 29th-October 1st

Trevor Noah

× Expand Photo courtesy of Orpheum Theatre Memphis Trevor Noah at Orpheum Memphis

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Fri., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.

A little bit of eye candy from South Africa will be gracing the Orpheum stage to make you laugh. As the most successful comedian in Africa and host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show, Noah promises an unforgettable evening.

6th Annual Local Artist Day

× Expand More Than Words hosts Local Artist Day Pig out on local art.

More Than Words, 2123 West Street

Sat., Sept. 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Featuring over 20 local artists, live demos, food trucks, and prize giveaways.

Wine on the River

× Expand Wine on the River benefiting Youth Villages

Mud Island River Park, 125 N. Front

Sat., Sept. 30, 5-9 p.m.

With over 200 types of wine for sampling, regional cuisine available for purchase, and souvenir wine glass, this benefit for Youth Villages will have you saluting the red, white, and rosé.

Oktoberfest! Gemütlichkeit

× Expand Wiseacre's Oktoberfest! Gemutlichkeit Toast a stein to October, German style.

Brewery, 2783 Broad

Sat., Sept. 30, 1-10 p.m.

The Mighty Souls Brass Band will be playing Polka while those dressed in Bavarian garb get beer discounts. German garb is encouraged but just dressing up goofy counts too. Bring your own clean stein for stein fills and enjoy Dave's Bagels pretzels. Prost!

Hallow's Haflah

× Expand Photo by Michael Keys Hallow's Haflah at Canvas Featuring Pirate Band, puppets, and pyrotechnics.

Canvas, 1737 Madison

Sun., Oct. 1, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

This one's for all you cool kids who enjoy a good haflah (party in Arabic) featuring art and jewelry, music, and local talent including a pirate band, belly dance, aerial silkistry, puppets, Tesla coil mastery, and more.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.