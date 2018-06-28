Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: June 29th-July 1st

Opening reception for "Somnium (Daydreams)”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Art Village Gallery Opening reception for "Somnium (Daydreams)" Exhibition of ten medium to large-scale figurative paintings on reverse canvas by Mario Henrique.

Art Village Gallery, 410 S. Main

Fri., June 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

A good friend recently returned from vacation. She called me and said, “After traveling with someone other than you this past week, I realize I like traveling with you best because you don’t do things right.”

For the most part I explore on my own and live like a local on vacation. Anyone traveling with me has two choices—come along or stay behind. I have no problem exploring alone. As a consequence, most vacation stories get interesting after the words, “And then what happened was…”

I spent a month in France a few years ago. I decided “not to do things right.” I couldn’t speak French but was determined to not speak English. Everywhere I went I strained my brain pulling words from my high school Spanish classes. I told a few locals at the pub my secret and they were determined to teach me French. After a fruitless hour session the locals couldn’t even get me to pronounce one word in French correctly. They gave me their blessing to speak English and utilize any other linguistic abilities I may or may not possess. Basically the French retreated, gave up, and waved the white flag over my flailing tongue.

So off I went to an outdoor vendor market to buy some souvenirs. And then what happened was...

I was stumbling through my version of Spanish when a vendor asked in English, “Are you from Portugal?”

It was then I realized my Spanish was so bad it sounded like Portuguese.

I responded, “Si.”

That’s just a longwinded way of introducing you to Mario Henrique, from Lisbon, Portugal on his first visit to Memphis to debut his solo exhibition. The artist will be in attendance at the Friday night opening that also kicks off a series of related events hosted by Art Village Gallery on Saturday and Sunday. Henrique’s work is inspired by a fascination of facial expressions and human behavior.

I can’t wait to show off my mastery of the Portuguese language with Mario.

Jerry Seinfeld

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Orpheum. Jerry Seinfeld, The Orpheum Comedian jokes about the little things in life.

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Fri., June 29, 7 p.m.

Take a glance at Seinfeld’s promotional picture for his performance at The Orpheum this weekend. He looks very busy.

"When you look annoyed all the time, people think that you're busy."—Seinfeld’s George Costanza

Or maybe he just wants everyone to stop quoting Seinfeld and know there was Jerry Before Seinfeld—premiering on Netflix.

Stax Music Academy Summer Grand Finale

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stax Music Academy Stax Music Academy Summer Grand Finale, Levitt Shell

Levitt Shell, Overton Park

Sat., June 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Stax Music Academy began June 1, 2000 with 125 students. Since then SMA has served more than 4,500 students with performances in Italy, Washington D.C., and Australia among other venues around the world.

Students have performed for Oprah Winfrey, Isaac Hayes, Mavis Staples, Bono, Stevie Wonder, Bill Clinton, and other celebrities and dignitaries.

Students will now perform for you at the Levitt Shell for their Summer Finale.

Withers Creatives Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Withers Creatives Festival Withers Creatives Festival, arnest Withers Collection Gallery & Museum John Hamilton, Rico Doss, and Princeton Echols are just a few of the guest creatives sharing their knowledge, experience, and craft.

Ernest Withers Collection Gallery & Museum, 333 Beale

Thu., June 28, 2-8 p.m., Fri., June 29, 1:30-8 p.m. and Sat., June 30, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

This annual festival showcases, informs, and assists in the development of local creative talents in Memphis. Featured categories are photography, film, and music. Day three hosts Larry Dodson, Sr. for a book signing.

Boom.

You know you don’t want to miss that.

5th Annual Red, White, and Brew Tour

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Lindsey Prowse Red, White, and Brew Tour, Backbeat Tours Celebrate America on a bus that makes stops for beer.

Backbeat Tours, Second and Beale (inside Blues City Cafe)

Sat., June 30, 6-8:30 p.m.

With America’s birthday just ahead, I was wondering if you had heard of a guy named Joey Chestnut? He ate 72 hotdogs in ten minutes. To date, Chestnut holds the record. Every year Americans consume 150 million hotdogs on July 4th weekend and spend more than a billion dollars for beer on July 4th. In fact, July 4th is America’s top beer-drinking holiday.

That’s why I’m suggesting Backbeat’s Red, White, and Brew Tour.

And since we spend $371M for chicken (second behind beef, $804M—please don’t tell the cows), I am recommending Chick-fil-A Family Picnic & Field Day on Saturday.

Go celebrate America. It’s your day.

