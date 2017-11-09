Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 10th-12th

Courage Thru Cancer

× Expand Courage Through Cancer 2017 honorees exhibit courage through cancer.

Minglewood Hall, 1555 Madison

Fri., Nov. 10, 8 p.m.

My niece had no concept of fear as a toddler. Barely able to walk, she wanted to climb on the outdoor playset with her older brothers. There was the rope ladder to the wood platform and the metal slide. As she started to climb the ladder, her mother reached out and took her down. The fear her mother exhibited was real. But my niece was not happy and decided to push back with ruse de guerre. In the most dramatic way possible she flung her little body to the ground and flailed about emitting squealing sounds like plowing fingernails on a blackboard. I suppose that’s one way to deal with adversity. Having no fear is not the same as courage. Visit Minglewood Hall on Friday for true tales of courage and inspiration and musical guests benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Memphis Flyer's Crafts & Drafts

× Expand Photo by Don Perry Crafts & Drafts Shop crafts and drink drafts on the plaza at Crosstown Concourse.

Crosstown Arts, 430 N. Cleveland

Sat., Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Do you know why my family still invites me to holiday gatherings? One could assume that it’s my winning personality or that I’m a blood relation. Though last year they made me bring proof of my DNA test. But I digress. The truth is that I bring the best gifts. I’ve gifted those lucky DNA proven relatives with everything from fake winning lottery tickets to lifelike baby monkey dolls to pink yard art flamingos. One year I brought my nephew a screaming flying monkey and my brother shotgun shell Christmas tree lights from Crafts & Drafts. Yes, the drafts played a role in selecting these gifts. A very large role, in fact. But guess who’s not a boring gift giver? This gal. For those on my list who deserve something nice, I found beautiful pottery, jewelry, and art. This Saturday is your opportunity to enjoy handmade arts and crafts shopping, a great selection of beers, and hometown fun.

Adapt-A-Door 2017

× Expand Adapt-A-Door 2017 16-year-old Robert Hodges, flanked by his mother and cousin, created a lovely hall tree that found a good home at the yearly fundraiser for Memphis Heritage.

Memphis Heritage, 2282 Madison

Sat., Nov. 11, 7-10 p.m.

Memphis Heritage’s annual Adapt-A-Door fundraiser brings large crowds to Howard Hall for the silent auction of artwork and furniture created by local artists, architects, wood workers, and preservation enthusiasts using salvaged doors and windows. Creative works combined with pub grub, drinks and, live music lead to an annual auction event like no other that embodies the preservation of our architectural heritage in action.

Artist reception for Dirty Deltans Art Show

A2H, 3009 Davies Plantation

Sat., Nov. 11, 6-8 p.m.

For the past 30 years the engineers, architects, and planners at A2H have been honoring their mission to “create an enhanced quality of life for clients and community.” Part of that enhanced quality of life is supporting the local arts by opening their doors for clients and friends to witness the great talents that the Mid-South has to offer. This Sunday enjoy the talents of Clarksdale artists Randall Andrews, Joey Young, Stan Street, and Gerald Deloach with music by Grace Askew.

Vet Fest Block Party

× Expand Photo by Flickr user DVIDSHUB Vet Fest Block Party Celebrate Veterans and the 30th Anniversary of Cafe Society.

Cafe Society, 212 N. Evergreen

Sun., Nov. 12, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Not only is this Cafe Society's 30th birthday, founder and long-time face of Cafe Society, Michel Leny, is retiring and moving to Florida. This might be your last chance to bid him adieu. In addition, the whole block will be celebrating our Veterans. Thank you for your service.

“How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes!” —Maya Angelou

