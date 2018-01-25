Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 26th-28th

This week, let's do something different. Pick a part of town to get your Memphis kicks. Start in your own neighborhood and work your way through the City. Or start at the furtherest point from home and end where you hang your hat. Home is where the heart is. This Memphis weekend has some hearty offerings throughout.

Downtown

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tops Gallery Tops Gallery, "La Bohème" Enjoy film and sculpture works by Brooklyn-based artist Motoko Fukuyama at Tops Gallery on Front Street and in Madison Avenue Park.

Your last chance to find Neverland is this weekend at The Orpheum. Check out an interview with John Davidson to get you started Finding Neverland. Jazz-A-Fire is in the middle of their Living Legends Series. This month features Joyce Cobb—truly, a living legend. Catch the fire at Brinson's Downtown. Of course this is also Trolley Night Weekend on South Main. This month features art receptions like "Out of Africa" at Art Village Gallery and "La Bohème" at Tops Gallery on Front Street as well as the Madison Avenue Park location. In addition, there are some moves afoot on South Main. You can do some Downtown Disco at South Main Market or join Beats of Africa Dance Party at Art Village Gallery. Check our calendar for more.

Midtown

× Expand Photo courtesy of Playhouse on the Square Perfect Arrangement, Circuit Playhouse Arrange your weekend to include classic sitcom-style laughs.

As Perfect Arrangement opens at Circuit Playhouse, it's closing weekend for All Saints in the Old Colony at TheatreWorks and Civil Rights/Civil Wrongs II at The Evergreen Theatre. Get techie at "The Laser Show: New Works by Adam Hawk” at Playhouse on the Square. Enjoy an artist reception for "(Dis)placed Bodies,” a collaboration of work by University of Memphis and Memphis College of Art graduate students. Warren Greene shows you his colors on crisply constructed square panels at an opening reception at Memphis College of Art, as well. Get political with Diane Randall, the leader of the national Quaker lobby Friends Committee on National Legislation, as she talks about “Checking an Unchecked President: How Tennessee Can Help Prevent War with North Korea” at First Congregational Church. Check it all out in Midtown.

Crosstown

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crosstown Arts Opening reception for "Don't Look for My Heart" Four art openings under one roof by artists Terri Phillips, Pam McDonnell, Emily C. Thomas, and Elizabeth Alley.

Give Memphis Music Gives Fest 2018 a shout out featuring five 45-minute local music acts and a handful of local vendors benefiting St. Jude Ronald McDonald House of Memphis. Then Crossover to Crosstown Concourse for some interesting art by some very talented local artists. Find it all right here.

South Memphis

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stax Museum of American Soul Music Staxtacular 2018 Hosted by Memphis Grizzlies star Mario Chalmers and Paije Speights featuring great cocktails and cuisine, dancing to live music, auctions, and more.

This is the weekend, folks, for Staxtacular. And it's staxed to the max with funky soul and fun. Don't forget free valet parking to get the night started right. Then enjoy all the music, food, dancing, and auction items benefiting not just a museum dedicated to our rich music heritage, but Stax programs for the community as well. If you really want to get to the bottom of things though, take a stroll over to Elmwood Cemetery to find out What Lies Beneath: Stories and Secrets of the Elmwood Cottage. Find more stuff in our calendar of events.

East Memphis

× Expand Photo courtesy of Buckman Arts Center Olate Dogs, Buckman Arts Center It's a dog's world. Olate Dogs prove it.

Join Kacky Walton for an evening of art, drinks, and hors d’oeuvres at "Incognito!" Art Soiree and Silent Auction over at Memphis Botanic Garden on Friday. Saturday’s gone to the dogs, Olate Dogs. Richard Olate and his son Nicholas will give you a high-energy, fast-paced performance of doggie-friendly and amazing pet tricks. Eat your weight (or more) in chocolate at Chocolate Fantasy to be held in Agricenter International. Kick off the cotton season at 2018 Grand Krewe of Ptah Coronation in The Great Hall and Conference Center. Attend an opening lecture in conjunction with Dixon’s exhibit, "The Real Beauty: The Artistic World of Eugenia Errázuriz” as you trace the life of the influential Chilean expatriate patron of the arts. It’s all out East.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.