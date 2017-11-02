Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 3rd-5th

Indie Memphis Film Festival 2017

× Expand Indie Memphis Film Festival

Various locations, see website for more information

Through Nov. 6

I heard two high school students talking the other day. “I wanted to be a neurologist, but then I saw that T.V. show where all they do is look at charts and fill out paperwork. Boring.” The second student understood completely, “Yeah, that’s why when I graduate I want to buy a few houses and flip them, you know, like that show where they decorate. I want to decorate. Then I’ll make so much money that I can just travel and figure out what I really want to do.” I really had no idea the influence television has on young people. I wish they’d had those shows when I was in high school. Fast Times at Ridgemont High didn’t really inspire our generation to do much more that cause trouble. Anyhoo, Perhaps the films of Indie Memphis Film Festival will inspire the next generation musically. Alex Greene writes about the many musically inspired films in this year’s lineup here.

Jewish Literary and Cultural Arts Festival

× Expand Jewish Literary and Cultural Arts Festival Enjoy book signings with Jewsih writers. Tova Mirvis, originally from Memphis, talks about her book on Thursday.

Memphis Jewish Community Center, 6560 Poplar

Nov. 2-19

This festival features book signings, workshops, special exhibitions, and Empowered Women Luncheon which is included in the premium series package, and more. And while we’re in the mood for kosher, check out Jewish Comedy Night with Bob Alper at Beth Sholom Synagogue.

Smoke On the Mountain

× Expand Smoke On the Mountain Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center presents this musical comedy.

Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center, 3663 Appling

Fri., Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 5, 2:30 p.m.

Hilariously touching musical comedy about Mervin Oglethorpe who wants to bring his tiny congregation into the modern world with a Saturday night gospel sing. It goes comically awry while bringing you a plethora of gospel and bluegrass songs.

India Fest

× Expand India Fest at the Agricenter Enjoy Indian culture.

Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove

Sat., Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Experience India without leaving the Mid-South. View vibrantly authentic displays featuring Unity in Diversity, all day activities like Bollywood dancing shows, henna painting, Indian cuisine and shopping featuring over 50 vendors, and more.

Art for Elephants

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Michael Coghlan Art for Elephants Buy art for and by elephants.

Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place in Overton Park

Sat., Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Special lecture with world-renowned elephant researcher, Dr. Kate Evans, as she gives us a look at her work with elephants in Africa. Featuring silent auction to help save this declining species.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.