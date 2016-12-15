Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 16th-18th

A Christmas Carol

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Thursdays-Sundays, 7 p.m. and Saturdays through Dec. 23, Saturdays-Sundays, 2:30 p.m. through Dec. 18

Every year as a child my father told us that he saw some old fat guy lurking around our house and scared him away. Every year we fell for it and educated dear old Dad on Santa Claus. We admonished and pleaded for him to leave “the old fat guy” alone so we could get our loot. And it always ended with him saying, “Well, okay. But you better go to bed straight away and maybe he’ll come back.” Dad played the ultimate Scrooge. And his ploy to get us to bed worked like a Christmas miracle. Don’t miss the last full weekend of this Christmas tradition. Also take the little ones to The Salvation Army Kroc Center where The Magic Treehouse whisks Jack and Annie back in time to Victorian England to meet Charles Dickens in the pay-what-you-can performances of A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens. You should then Take the Soul Train to Memphis at Cannon Center for the Performing Arts where Granddad takes his granddaughter and friends back in time to see how others celebrated Christmas. All aboard!

Pirate Pit Stop: Family Holiday Fun

Clark Opera Memphis Center, 6745 Wolf River Parkway

Sat., Dec. 17, 12-4 p.m.

The holidays are all about the kids. Ship your little pirates to an event that will get the whole family hooked on attending the upcoming production of The Pirates of Penzance in February. There will be pirate-y, holiday fun with snacks, games, pirate challenges, and a sing-along.

Center for Southern Folklore Holiday Party

Center for Southern Folklore Hall, 119 S. Main at Pembroke Square

Sat., Dec. 17, 7 p.m.

There aren’t many folks I’d rather share the Holiday Season with than the folks at Center for Southern Folklore. The Center is where I find old friends and new milling about in a festive, entertaining atmosphere. Speaking of friends, the musical lineup will feature the familiar voices of Joyce Cobb, Billy Gibson, and Hothouse Gruv among others. This party benefits the Center with holiday food and drink offerings and open bar. It will be folkloric.

The Twelve Tastes of Christmas: Martini Tasting 2016

Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel, 250 N Main

Sat., Dec. 17, 7-11 p.m.

Did someone say martini tasting? The holidays certainly are here now.

Christmas Festival Craft Fair

St. Peter Catholic Church, 190 Adams

Sun., Dec. 18, 2 p.m.

Shop and take a picture with Santa benefiting the Religious Education Ministry. But this little shindig shouldn’t be your only stop this weekend for last minute gifts. Ghost River Brewing just started their Small Shop Saturdays with rotating vendors. Erica Bodine Pottery is slated to have wares this weekend. Have a brew while you’re there. There are so many other Holiday Markets. Click here to find one near you.

