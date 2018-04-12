Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: April 13th-15th

Opening reception for "A Perfect Home”

× Expand Photo courtesy of ANF Architects "A Perfect Home," ANF Architects Photography exhibit by Bruce Meisterman and sculptural exhibit by Nikii Richey.

ANF Architects, 1500 Union

Fri., April 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Photographer Bruce Meisterman is family. He worked as the advertising director for Inside Memphis Business magazine. A few years ago he left the CMI family for an illustrious career with the notable WKNO TV and radio family. Speaking of family, this show is all about that. Meisterman says, “I sought to create a mini-tableau of a relationship gone south. Unburdened by the necessity of truth and facts, what is portrayed here could be real or just a figment of imagination (mine, yours—it doesn’t matter whose interpretation this is).” Which brings us to the sculpture art by Nikii Richey, who will be showing alongside Meisterman’s photographs. Richey says of her work, “This show is about the freedom to talk about the things we don’t talk about, especially in the South. It’s about the security blanket that shows all the scars, the quilt remnant with its potential eroded, and the trashcan holding our discarded truths and ideals. It’s the demand for beauty passed from mother to daughter, the tears of disappointment and despair, and the things that can happen in the dark corners of what is—always on the surface—a perfect home.”

Volunteer Plant Sale

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Museums Plant Sales at Lichterman and Memphis Botanic Garden It's a green thumbs-up weekend.

Lichterman Nature Center, 5992 Quince

Fri., April 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sat., April 14, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

We can't seem to catch a break on weekend weather. Whatever comes our way this weekend, it's still a great time to get ready to plant your garden. Not only is Lichterman haveing their plant sale this weekend, Memphis Botanic Garden Spring Plant Sale wil be going on as well. If you find yourself out Fayette County way, Fayette Cares 26th Annual Plant Sale will be held at First Citizens Bank, 7285 U.S. 64. Get planting, folks.

Memphis Fashion Week

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Fashion Week Memphis Fashion Week Make a fashion statement this weekend at fashion shows and expos.

Memphis College of Art, 1930 Poplar

Wed.-Sat., April 11-14

A few years ago as I dressed for another rainy Beale Street Music Festival, I decided it didn’t matter what I wore, it was going to get muddy and ruined. With that in mind I went full on fashion don’t. Pairing my silk army green pirate shirt with aqua blue paisley leggings, newsprint cowboy boot rubbers, and purple raincoat, I was—so I thought—a fashion nightmare. To my chagrin, the first person I ran into at the festival was fashion icon Augusta Rivera Campbell. She took one look at me and said, “Girl, you are channelling hard some Margaret Cho.” My confidence bolstered, I held my head high and said, “Yeah, that’s what I was going for.” There is a style for everyone, yes indeed. You can channel both local and national designers who will have their spring/summer fashions on the runway this weekend. I’m not sure these designers will be channeling Cho fashions. That might be a good thing. For more information and schedule of events, visit the Memphis Fashion Week website.

Memphis Redbirds Opening Weekend: Free Stuff Friday, Saturday Postgame Fireworks, and Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday

× Expand Memphis Redbirds v. Iowa Cubs Celebrate summer with opening weekend Redbirds festivities.

AutoZone Park, Third and Union

Fri., April 13, 7:05 p.m., Sat., April 14, 6:35 p.m., Sun., April 15, 2:05 p.m.

First full weekend of baseball season. And the Redbirds have special events all three days while they take on the Iowa Cubs. If you find it all too exciting—as if!—you can celebrate baseball at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library with I Read That Movie @ the Library, a page to screen book club. The Natural (starring Robert Redford) will be screened with a group discussion following the movie. However you want to celebrate baseball season, get out there and batter up for some home run fun.

The Memphis Fringe Festival

× Expand The Memphis Fringe Festival, Voices of the South Film on the fringe.

TheatreSouth, Inside First Congregational Church, 1000 S. Cooper

Starts April 13. April 13-22

This festival features 12 shows from 12 different companies over two weekends. It all starts this weekend. Visit website for schedule of events.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.