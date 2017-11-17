2017 Homegrown Holiday Gift Guide

Karen Pulfer Focht
Santa shops at A. Schwab's in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Karen Pulfer Focht ©)
Have you made your list? Checked it twice? Gift-giving season is upon us, and if you’re still looking for the perfect presents for your loved ones, now’s the time to act.
We’ve made it a bit easier for you here, with a list of locally produced items — from books and music to functional art and accessories (and a few things in between). Shop for the hard-to-buy-for people in your life while supporting our local makers, cooks, and creators with this truly “homegrown” gift guide.
Bracelet from Foxglove Pharm
Sweets from Dinstuhl’s
Coasters from ARCHd
Images of Modern America: Libertyland by John Stevenson
Memphis Toddy from Old Dominick
Memphis BBQ Sauce and Rub created by Melissa Cookston
Southern Avenue by Southern Avenue (Stax Records)
Blue Suede Shoes from Lansky Bros.
Soap from Cosgrove & Lewis
Apron from Humphrey’s Prime Cut Shoppe
Wine from Old Millington Winery
Trey’s Company From Sartoris Literary Group
Booties by Katherine Cooke Designs
Jewelry by Funlola’s Workshop
Mug by Erica Bodine Pottery
Cookbook from Alcenia’s