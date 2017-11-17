2017 Homegrown Holiday Gift Guide

Our annual rundown of the best locally-produced gifts for the loved ones in your life.

by

Have you made your list? Checked it twice? Gift-giving season is upon us, and if you’re still looking for the perfect presents for your loved ones, now’s the time to act.

We’ve made it a bit easier for you here, with a list of locally produced items — from books and music to functional art and accessories (and a few things in between). Shop for the hard-to-buy-for people in your life while supporting our local makers, cooks, and creators with this truly “homegrown” gift guide. 

Tags

Shara Clark is senior editor of Memphis magazine. A graduate of the University of Memphis, she writes about people, places, and things that have made a mark on the Bluff City.

Latest

Latest Issue

November 2017

Subscribe

Advertiser

Featured

View more

Advertiser

Advertiser

Editor's Picks