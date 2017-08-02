The Whole Elvis Catalogue

It’s hard to believe that, had he lived, Elvis Presley would now be edging up on fifty. But tempus fugit, as the ancients used to say; the eight of this month, in fact, marks the King of Rock-and-Roll’s forty-ninth birthday. That’s why we at Memphis decided that this was an appropriate time to take a close look at the legend that is Elvis. He’s been gone for over six years now, but you’d never know it if you were to take a stroll through the 3700 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard in Whitehaven. That’s what we did. We visited Graceland and the half-dozen shops in the immediate vicinity. We read all the books and the fan-club newsletters. And, most important, we listened to the records–to the sounds that helped change the course of modern music history. Here, then, are the fruits of our labors, a Book of Lists, if you will, designed to tell you everything you wanted to know about Elvis–and then some. Are you lonesome tonight? Then curl up by the fire and enjoy this, the First Whole Elvis Catalogue…

Top of the Pops

Like King Kong hanging on to the Empire State Building, Elvis spent a lot of time linging to the top spot on the record charts, swatting down the competition. Elvis’ 18 number-one songs is bested only by the Beatles’ 21.

Heartbreak Hotel (1956)

I Want You, I Need You, I Love You (1956)

Don’t Be Cruel (1956)

Hound Dog (1956)

Love Me Tender (1956)

Too Much (1957)

All Shook Up (1957)

(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear (1957)

Jailhouse Rock (1957)

Don’t (1958)

Hardheaded Woman (1958)

A Big Hunk O’ Love (1959)

Stuck On You (1960)

It’s Now Or Never (1960)

Are You Lonesome Tonight (1960)

Surrender (1961)

Good Luck Charm (1962)

Suspicious Minds (1969)

I Tripped, I Stumbled, I Fell

Okay, everyone remembers “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Heartbreak Hotel.” But Elvis recorded over 650 songs and, understandably, they couldn’t all be winners. As the following list shows, they weren’t.

Do The Clam

Petunia, The Gardener’s Daughter

The Bullfighter Was A Lady

ITO Eats

Cane And A High Starched Collar

Fort Lauderdale Chamber Of Commerce

Song Of The SHrimp

Queenie Wahine’s Papaya

(There’s) No Room To Rhumba In A Sports Car

Yoga Is As Yoga Does

Not ordinary song titles for sure, but they raise some interesting questions. How do you do the clam? What exactly does Ito eat? And, what about Queenie Wahine’s Papaya (Maybe Ito eats Queenie Wahine’s papaya)? If you want answers to these questions, we suggest you go straight to the source – Elvis’ albums – because these songs are all there. Actually, Elvis’ string of quickie movies are responsible for most of these losers. As numerous music critics have pointed out, it’s a shame that the World’s Greatest Rock-and-Roll Singer was recording songs as bad as these.

Don’t Be Cruel

Ouch. Life can be tough for celebrities. For instance, poor Elizabeth Taylor is currently enduring Joan Rivers’ fat jokes. Things like, “Liz Taylor isn’t over the hill, she is the hill.” Unfortunately for the famous, when their images are blown up bigger-than-lifesize, so are their flaws. And like Liz Taylor, Elvis’ weight problem made him an easy target for some of the more mean-spirited humorists of the time.

In their July 1976, “Down Home” issue, for instance, the jokesters at National Lampoon featured a cover illustration of a sweaty, rotund Elvis bursting out of his Las Vegas costume. They ran an apology a month after his death.

Another example of this kicking-a-man-while-he’s-round humor came from a fellow Memphian. Deejay Rick Dees followed his smash hit “Disco Duck” with “He Ate Too Many Jelly Donuts,” which featured Dees as “Pelvis Fleshly” at a recording session gobbling down – you guessed it – jelly donuts. By the end of the record he’s eaten so many that he literally pops. The song was actually played on local stations, giving credence to the “prophet without honor in his own country” adage.

Solid Gold

Do you crave a dogless “Long Tall Sally”? Would you give your right arm for a white vinyl Moody Blue? Or trade your first born for a near-mint Chicken of the Sea? If the answer to any of htese is yes, then you are among the thousands of serious Elvis record collectors – those faithful who scour the flea markets, haunt the garage sales, and pore over the record catalogs, looking for the special LP or single to fill out their collection. The market for Elvis records is still on the rise, so it might be worth a trip to the attic, just in case a monaural Speedway ($800 in mint condition) is sitting behind that self-portrait your mother-in-law gave you for Christmas back in 1966. Remember though, as Jerry Osborne, author of the Elvis Presley Price Guide (O’Sullivan, Woodside & Co., 1983), points out condition is everything. The better shape the record is in, the higher the price it can command. A disc in “near mint” condition is worth about four times that of the same album in “good” condition. So here, from Osborne’s brand new edition of his price guide, are the ones to watch for – the ten most valuable Elvis records (By the way, any “dogless” record is one on whose label RCA’s familiar black and white Nipper does not appear). Happy hunting:

RCA Country and Western Boxed Set. This extremely rare 9 EP (extended play) set featured one disc with four Elvis songs on it. Intended for juke box operators, the full set (including juke box labels) has an estimated value of $2,500.

Good Luck Charm. This rare compact 33 r.p.m. single with a color picture sleeve goes for a steep $2,000.

The Sound of Leadership. This eight EP boxed set made for a June, 1956, RCA company meeting in Miami contained the Elvis classic “Heartbreak Hotel.” With only a half-dozen known copies, the full set is valued at $2,000.

Elvis Presley. This three EP set was offered as a free bonus to purchasers of a Victrola in 1956. Three years ago the set sold for $2,000.

Moody Blue. Special white vinyl copies of Elvis’ last studio album were pressed in 1977. Today a copy can bring as much as $1,200.

TV Guide. A promotional record featuring an interview with Elvis was released by RCA to coincide with the September 8-14, 1956, edition of TV Guide which featured Elvis on the cover. Today’s value: $1,500.

Don’t. Given to deejays in 1960, this single, whose flip side was “Wear My Ring Around Your Neck,” sported a white and yellow cover proclaiming, “50,000,000 Elvis fans can’t be wrong.” A copy sold in 1981 for $1,500.

March of Dimes. Among the more unusual Elvis collectibles, this pair of 16” electrical transcription discs was used in the March of Dimes campaign of 1957. The albums include an open-ended disc jockey “interview” with Elvis along with songs. Either disc, along with interview script, sells for $1,500.

WOHO Featuring RCA Victor. A promotion record and sleeve made for Toledo radio station WOHO. It featured the Elvis song “Old Shep.” The price: $1,500.

Elvis Aloha From Hawaii Via Satellite. “Aha!” you may say, “I’ve got that album.” Yes millions were sold in 1973, but do you have the one with the Chicken of the Sea tuna ad on the cover? If you do it’s worth about $1,000.

Foreign Affairs

If you happen to be walking down Parkside Terrace in Edinburgh, Scotland, don’t be surprised to see a familiar face staring at you. If it’s the face of Elvis presley you’ll be standing outside the headquarters of Memphis Mafia, home of the Edinburgh branch of the Official Elvis Presley Fan Club.

It may be surprising, but it’s not that unusual. In addition to the active fan clubs that exist in over thirty states in America, Elvis fan clubs can be found all over the world. Oddly enough, the fact that Elvis never toured Europe has actually fueled Elvis-mania overseas. There are Elvis impersonators who can fill auditoriums across Europe.

So here they are, the ten most exotic fan club locales we could find. And we wouldn’t be at all surprised if, somewhere near the North Pole, a group of Eskimos are huddled in their igloo swapping dog-eared copies of Paradise Hawaiian Style and Viva Las Vegas.

Sounds of Elvis Remembrance. Bankisia Park, South Australia.

International E.P.F.C. Kapellan, Belgium.

Gang Elvis. Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The Elvis Memorial Club. Vejle, Denmark.

Elvis Fanatics. Malabry, France.

International E.P.F.C. Hong Kong.

E.P.F.C. of Holland. Vaerschaten, Holland.

Big El. Tokyo, Japan.

King Elvis Followers Society. Senglea, Malta.

Flaming Star. Lorenskog, Norway.

El’s Lucky 7 Club. Manilla, Republic of the Philippines.

Official EPFC of Switzerland. Remens, Switzerland.

King Elvis. Selangor, West Malaysia.

American Graffiti

Spray-painting a sympathy note on a loved one’s personal property seems like a pretty strange way to express affection, but it’s par for the course for the thousands of Elvis fans who flock to the King’s home each year. The wall around Graceland now serves as the unofficial guest book for visitors from all over the country and, as the photograph below shows, the world.

The messages range from straightforward names and dates to elaborate, emotional poems (“Child of the Night/Eyes Glowing Bright/ The Knowledge That You Have Will Fill The World With Light – 8/17/83 Love, Cara.”) and everything in between. Here’s a selection of some of the more unusual notes found on a recent visit.

The Only Guy With More Women THan Me – John Sykes 8/13/83

Elvis Rules

I, Frank A. Cook, Came to See Your Home – 11/7/83

Sweden Loves You

Priscilla Is A Fool

It’s All Your Fault I’m Here WIth My Woman – Joe

Goldman Is A Son Of A Bitch

I Like The Doors Better – Boyd

Good Luck Charms

Remember Beatle wigs? How about mickey Mouse watches? As has been the case with everyone from Rudolph Valentino to E.T., tie-in products have almost always followed closely on the heels of superstardom. Elvis Presley was no exception. When Elvis first hit it big back in 1955, t didn’t take long at all for the machinery to start churning out the stuff: shirts, pins, statues, and toys, all grabbed up by frenzied fans.

Today, those original items are still much in demand. There is a thriving collectors’ market for items live Elvis Presley dogtag bracelets, and buttons proclaiming “I like Elvis,” “I Hate Elvis,” and even “Oy Gevalt Elvis.”

A new book, Elvis Collectibles by Rosalind Cranor (Collector Books, 1983), lists thousands of the souvenir items issued during Elvis’ lifetime, and their prices. Here are Cranor’s pick of the five most valuable Elvis collectibles and, remember, tell your kids to hang on to those Star Wars toys; you never can tell.

Elvis Doll. Made in 1957, this miniature Elvis is decked out in a plaid shirt, blue pants, and (of course) blue suede shoes. In his original box he’s worth between $1,200-$1,500.

Adjustable Ring Set. Originally selling for 49 cents to $1.00 each, a display card with twelve of these gold plated picture rings will now fetch $1,200.

Elvis Pencils. If you are lucky enough to have a full box of these pencils stamped “Sincerely yours, Elvis,” then you’ve got an $800 value on your hands. Definitely The Write Stuff.

“Love Me Tender” Guitar. This toy, four-string guitar complete with automatic chord player, song book, and carrying case could be had for a song back in 1958. Today, $700 takes it away.

Bronze Statue. This 7 ½”-tall “bronze” plastic statue of Elvis, early in his career, clutching his guitar sells for up to $450.

Books

Dozens of books about Elvis have been written in the last decade. Here are our picks of some of the more interesting.

The Best Elvis Books

Elvis. Text by Dave Marsh. Art directions by Bea Feitler. (Times Books, 1982). Far and away the best of the Elvis books. Marsh, an associate editor at Rolling Stone, has fashioned an incisive biography of Elvis through which is interwoven the best collection Elvis photographs ever gathered in one place. While much of the basic biographical information will be familiar to most Presley aficionados, Marsh’s critical observations, particularly regarding Elvis’ recordings from the early and mid-Seventies, are fresh and insightful. Most books dwell on Elvis’ early Rock-and-Roll days or his final years at Graceland, making it easy to forget such mid-Seventies hits as “Suspicious Minds” and “In the Ghetto.”

Trivial Pursuits

All About Elvis. By Fred L. Worth and Steve D. Tamerius (Bantam, 1981). This thick paperback (414 pages) is sort of an Elvis trivia encyclopedia. It’s jam-packed with facts on anything, and we mean anything, to do with Elvis. Now, what was the name of that toy French poodle that Elvis gave Anita Wood in 1958? Little Bit, of course. And who is Anita Wood, you may ask. Memphians with poor memory will have to look her up; she’s in there, under the W’s. To give you some idea of the detail in the book, here are some selected listings: Stefaniak, Elizabeth. Adopted daughter of Army Sfc. Raymond L. McCormick, she was Elvis’ secretary in Bad Nauheim, Germany. “483473.” Serial number on the passport that appeared on posters advertising the 1963 movie Fun in Acapulco. Get the picture?

Show and Tell

Elvis – The Films and Career of Elvis Presley. Steven Zmijewsky and Boris Zmijewsky. (Citadel Press, 1976) Those wild and crazy Zmijewsky Brothers put this book together for the Citadel Press’ “Films of” series (The Films of Paul Newman, The Films of Elizabeth Taylor) and it pretty much follows the formula of the rest of the series. After about a hundred pages of biography and pictures, the book tackles the delicate subject of Elvis-as-actor, with cast listings, technical credits, synopses, and stills from each of his 33 movies (including the documentaries Elvis: That’s the Way It Is and Elvis On Tour). The usual Citadel practice of including excerpts from reviews of the movies is mercifully avoided in this volume.

Me and Elvis

A friend once told us that early one morning he saw Elvis coming out of hte old Surplus City store on Bellevue. He yelled out, “Hey, Elvis,” and the King looked up and waved. We supposed that entitles him to write a “My Life With Elvis” book, because it hasn’t taken a whole lot more than that to get some other people to their typewriters. Among the dozens:

I Called Him Babe – Elvis Presley’s Nurse Remembers. By Marian J. Cocke (Memphis State University Press, 1979). Elvis’ nurse at Baptist Hospital recalls her most famous patient.

My Life With Elvis. By Becky Yancey and Cliff Linedecker (St. Martin’s Press, 1977). Yancey, who served as Elvis’ private secretary from 1962 to 1975, tells her story with the help of writer Cliff Linedecker whose other books include Psychic Spy and The Man Who Became a Woman.

Elvis – His Spiritual Journey. By Jess Stern (Donning, 1982). This is the story of Larry Geller whom the book describes as “Elvis Presley’s personal hairstylist, spiritual mentor, and confidant.” An odd combination to be sure; for instance, you can’t tell without reading if the chapter entitled “Roots” is about Elvis’ deepest spiritual being or his scalp. Well, you know what the King used to say…”yoga is as yoga does.”

We’re So Grateful That You Did It Your Way. By Betty Tuttle Goodge (Carlton, 1981). In this slim (40 pages) volume, Mrs. Goodge tells the story of her relationship with Elvis as the founder of one of his early fan clubs (Note: This is strong stuff! She blows the lid off the Elvis story with passages like: “During the middle Fifties, a very talented young man made his appearance on the musical entertainment scene. He dared to be different, both in his musical style and his mode of dress.” It’s too soon to tell how Elvis fans will react to these startling revelations).

Pretenders to the Throne

Probably the strangest phenomenon to come out of the ELvis craze has been the flood of Elvis impersonators who have stepped forward to fill the King’s blue suede shoes. They come in all shapes and sizes – tall and skinny, short and fat. And a few of them even look like Elvis.

Performing at clubs, dinner theatres, and record conventions, the ersatz Elvises follow pretty much teh same pattern: shellacked black hair, white rhinestone-studded jumpsuits with Buick-sized belt buckles, and a show consisting of Presley standards with “My Way” usually performed as the grand finale.

In her book, The Elvis Image (Exposition Press, 1982), Janice Schrantz Cabaj interviews about a dozen impersonators, ranging from John Elvis Wirth and Ron Furrer who, well...they try hard...to Johnny Harra, who so eerily resembles Elvis that he played the King in the recreated scenes in the movie This Is Elvis.

But the strangeest character in the book, without a doubt, is Nathan Anzaldua, at age seven the world’s youngest Elvis impersonator. This pint-sized Pelvis performs in clubs around the country and has been on The Tonight Show, Donahue, and Mike Douglas.

Elvis In The City

Elvis is still Memphis’ number one tourist attraction. For the Presley pilgrims who make the trip for a week every year, as well as the family who just drove the Winnebago down for the weekend, there are plenty of Elvis landmarks to visit. Here is a quick rundown (For more detail, check the “Quick and Easy Elvis Presley Tour Guide” in our April, 1982, issue).

Graceland. Mecca for Elvis fans, his home is open for tours year-round.

Souvenir Shops. Located across the street from Graceland, there are about a half-dozen stores offering Elvis trinkets.

Elvis Statues. Sculpted by Eric Parks, this nine-and-a-half foot tall bronze statue of Elvis stands on Beale Street between Main and Second.

Humes High School. Located on manassas, this is where Elvis shook up the student body with his performance at the annual variety show.

Sun Studios. Located at 706 Union, the studio where Elvis first recorded has been restored to its original Fifties look.