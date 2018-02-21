× Expand Photo by Philip Murphy

Phillip Ashley Chocolates, in Cooper-Young, will be reopening to the public in March. The store will be open Thursday through Saturday, with a happy hour on Friday.

In addition, owner Phillip Rix says that he’s been working on streamlining the operation, focusing on the online store, new packaging, and the store set-up. All will be revealed in March as well.

Rix also recently introduced a T-shirt with 365 > 28. “I wear T-shirts all the time,” he says. Within the “28” are the names of black inventors, such as Alfred L. Cralle, who invented the ice cream scoop. The goal, Rix says, was to show that black ingenuity goes beyond just the 28 days of Black History Month.

Rix has built his business through corporate partnerships, making specialty chocolates for FedEx, Gould’s, St. Jude, and many others. He’s worked both the Grammys and the Oscars. He’s also known for thinking outside the candy box with his unusual ingredients, such as sweet potato, blue cheese, and hot sauce and his pretty, hand-painted designs.