The Memphis College of Art Once Operated a "Mobile Unit"

The school used a station wagon to bring art to rural communities. How cool is that?

by

Look, this whole business about the Memphis College of Art closing — after 81 years! — has me so depressed that I can't even think straight. That little school has had a tremendous impact on Memphis and the Mid-South, and some of my favorite people are now and forever linked to the stunning building in Overton Park.

A building designed by the acclaimed architect Roy Harrover, I might add.

Anyway, looking through some old files, I came across this interesting photo that ran in the Memphis Press-Scimitar, which is further proof — as if anyone needed it — of the efforts the college made to bring art to anyone and everyone.

"The Memphis Academy of Art is the proud possessor of a mobile unit," the story began.

It seems that in 1949, the Academy of Art (as it was then called) was the recipient of a really generous gift from Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Gooch, well-known patrons of the arts in our community, whose home and gardens on East Parkway were a Midtown landmark. I really must do a story on them someday. They gave the school this "bright, brand-new" Plymouth station wagon, and any fan of "woody wagons" (so-called because of their genuine wooden trim around the doors) would drool to receive such a fantastic gift.

According to the Press-Scimitar story, the "Academy's Chariot" will be used "to take art exhibits to rural communities, for student field trips, and for academy visitors."

Shown here with their brand-new vehicle are Mrs. Clyde C. Hudson, director of the academy (behind the wheel), and Mrs. Sidney W. Farnsworth, president of the academy's executive committee.

What happened to this wonderful car, I wonder?

PHOTO COURTESY SPECIAL COLLECTIONS, UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS LIBRARIES

Ask Vance

Latest Issue

October 2017

Vance Lauderdale

Ask Vance is the blog of Vance Lauderdale, the award-winning columnist of Memphis magazine and Inside Memphis Business. Vance is the author of four books: Ask Vance: The Best Questions and Answers from Memphis Magazine’s History and Trivia Expert (2003), as well as Ask Vance: More Questions and Answers from Memphis Magazine’s History Expert (2011), Vance Lauderdale’s Lost Memphis (2013), and Vance Lauderdale’s More Lost Memphis (2014). He is also the recipient of quite a few nice awards (including “Best Blog - 2017” from the Society of Professional Journalists Green Eyeshade Awards), the creator of several eye-catching wall calendars, and the only person we know with a vintage shock-treatment machine in his den.

Questions for Vance? Email him here.

