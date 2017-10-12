The Julius Lewis Department Store Twins

I've written before about Julius Lewis, one of this city's most popular department stores. You can read all about the store's long history here, and the buildings they occupied downtown and on Union Avenue.

Looking through a folder of images I had scanned, I came across the "Julius Lewis Twins" — Mildred and Margaret Poole, who worked at the downtown store in the mid-1950s.

They knew what they were doing, and had lots of fun making customers think they were seeing double. A customer shopping in the men's clothing department might be waited on by Margaret, for example, and when she walked off to take care of his purchase, Mildred would approach him from the other direction, and ask, "May I help you?"

I thought you'd enjoy the photo. I wonder what happened to Mildred and Margaret? Does anybody know?

PHOTO COURTESY SPECIAL COLLECTIONS, UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS LIBRARIES