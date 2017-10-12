The Julius Lewis Department Store Twins

Mildred and Margaret Poole made customers see double.

by

I've written before about Julius Lewis, one of this city's most popular department stores. You can read all about the store's long history here, and the buildings they occupied downtown and on Union Avenue.

Looking through a folder of images I had scanned, I came across the "Julius Lewis Twins" — Mildred and Margaret Poole, who worked at the downtown store in the mid-1950s.

They knew what they were doing, and had lots of fun making customers think they were seeing double. A customer shopping in the men's clothing department might be waited on by Margaret, for example, and when she walked off to take care of his purchase, Mildred would approach him from the other direction, and ask, "May I help you?"

I thought you'd enjoy the photo. I wonder what happened to Mildred and Margaret? Does anybody know?

PHOTO COURTESY SPECIAL COLLECTIONS, UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS LIBRARIES

Tags

by

Ask Vance

Latest Issue

October 2017

Subscribe

Advertiser

Vance Lauderdale

Ask Vance is the blog of Vance Lauderdale, the award-winning columnist of Memphis magazine and Inside Memphis Business. Vance is the author of four books: Ask Vance: The Best Questions and Answers from Memphis Magazine’s History and Trivia Expert (2003), as well as Ask Vance: More Questions and Answers from Memphis Magazine’s History Expert (2011), Vance Lauderdale’s Lost Memphis (2013), and Vance Lauderdale’s More Lost Memphis (2014). He is also the recipient of quite a few nice awards (including “Best Blog - 2017” from the Society of Professional Journalists Green Eyeshade Awards), the creator of several eye-catching wall calendars, and the only person we know with a vintage shock-treatment machine in his den.

Questions for Vance? Email him here.

Featured

View more

Advertiser

Advertiser

Editor's Picks