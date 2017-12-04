Spaghetti Warehouse Holds Live Internet Auction for Antiques and Equipment

A downtown landmark for close to 30 years, the Spaghetti Warehouse at 50 Huling Street recently closed. The Lauderdales always enjoyed the food (Mother was particularly fond of the lasagna), but it was probably admired as much for its eye-catching assortment of vintage signs, posters, stained glass, and other antiques.

Well, if there was anything in particular you liked — such as the massive iron safe that stood near the entrance — here's your chance to bring it home. The restaurant is hosting a live internet auction, selling off all of its antiques, tables, chairs, and a wide range of restaurant equipment.

Just the thing, I say, if you're thinking of opening a restaurant in an old warehouse and offering Italian food.

The bidding starts low, and the auction will last until December 12th. Go here if you're interested.

Good luck!