Spaghetti Warehouse Holds Live Internet Auction for Antiques and Equipment

The downtown landmark recently closed. If you liked some of the Neat Old Stuff inside, here's your chance to buy it.

by

A downtown landmark for close to 30 years, the Spaghetti Warehouse at 50 Huling Street recently closed. The Lauderdales always enjoyed the food (Mother was particularly fond of the lasagna), but it was probably admired as much for its eye-catching assortment of vintage signs, posters, stained glass, and other antiques.

Well, if there was anything in particular you liked — such as the massive iron safe that stood near the entrance — here's your chance to bring it home. The restaurant is hosting a live internet auction, selling off all of its antiques, tables, chairs, and a wide range of restaurant equipment.

Just the thing, I say, if you're thinking of opening a restaurant in an old warehouse and offering Italian food.

The bidding starts low, and the auction will last until December 12th. Go here if you're interested.

Good luck!

Tags

by

Ask Vance

Latest Issue

December 2017

Subscribe

Advertiser

Vance Lauderdale

Ask Vance is the blog of Vance Lauderdale, the award-winning columnist of Memphis magazine and Inside Memphis Business. Vance is the author of four books: Ask Vance: The Best Questions and Answers from Memphis Magazine’s History and Trivia Expert (2003), as well as Ask Vance: More Questions and Answers from Memphis Magazine’s History Expert (2011), Vance Lauderdale’s Lost Memphis (2013), and Vance Lauderdale’s More Lost Memphis (2014). He is also the recipient of quite a few nice awards (including “Best Blog - 2017” from the Society of Professional Journalists Green Eyeshade Awards), the creator of several eye-catching wall calendars, and the only person we know with a vintage shock-treatment machine in his den.

Questions for Vance? Email him here.

Featured

View more

Advertiser

Advertiser

Editor's Picks