Remembering Susie Deshazo's College of Music

Last year, I wrote about the Deshazo College of Music, operated for many years by two very talented sisters, Susie and Jennie DeShazo. Do you remember that story? Well, you can find it here. Go read it, and then come back.

A few weeks ago, I received a nice bit of correspondence, along with some snapshots, from one of Susie's former students, and I have her permission to share it with you:

"My name is Frances Sue (for Susie) Stewart and Susie Deshazo was like a second mother to me. My mother, Martha Dupree Stewart, and she were best friends and in fact lived together until my mother died in 1982. I knew her from the day I was born in December, 1940.

"My mother had been a student of Susie’s and later a teacher at the college. I spent my youth going to recitals there, taking lessons from Miss Susie and, along with my brother, spending weekends there and playing with Susie’s niece and nephew in the many secret attics upstairs. We spent every Christmas with the family and she went on most vacations with us.

"I was so lucky to be able to wake up many mornings to her beautiful playing. She was a wonderful woman and we all loved her very much. I was with her the night that she died and it was 1985 actually, not 1981 [as I wrote in a previous story - sorry - VL].

"How I wish the old college could have been preserved. When I was there it was surrounded by huge pecan trees and much greenery.

"I also want to mention that Susie had gone to Paris to study with the very famous pianist and teacher, Alfred Cortot. He came to visit Memphis at her invitation during the 1940s and gave a concert at the college. I remember it well as I was allowed to give out programs. I remember her being very excited about his visit and redecorating for the occasion.

"Thank you for doing the article about the college. It shouldn’t be forgotten."

Now living in California, Fran sent along the photograph you here, taken when she was 11 years old, sitting at the piano with "Miss Susie."

I'm glad she wrote me, and I'm glad so many people remember the talented DeShazo family, and their little school of music that obviously left an impact on so many people.

PHOTO COURTESY FRANCES STEWART