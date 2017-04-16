Remembering Al Fister (1930-2017) and Al's Golfdom

You may not know the name Al Fister, but anybody who grew up in Memphis in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, certainly knew Al's Golfdom, one of this area's top hangouts for kids of all ages.

Al passed away April 11 at age 87. He and his wife, Susie, opened the miniature golf course and driving range on South Perkins in the 1960s. They continually expanded the complex over the years, adding a snack bar (oh, what fantastic milkshakes!), giant slide, go-kart rides, baseball batting cages, and other attractions. During the winter, the place was one of this area's largest Christmas tree lots.

In the 1980s, he opened another location, this one called Al's Golfhaven, at Raines Road and I-55, and this one proved as popular as the first.

Al knew more than how to play golf. He played baseball and basketball while attending Newberry College in South Carolina, earned a master of science degree at Indiana University, and later coached football, basketball, golf, and track at a high school in Michigan, where he was also the athletic director.

So, how did he and his wife end up in Memphis? I could tell you more, but it's easier if you just read the whole story here. I hope you do. Al was quite a guy, and Al's Golfdom was quite a place.

A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, April 22, at 2 pm at Farmington Presbyterian Church, 8245 Farmington Blvd. in Germantown.

PHOTO COURTESY AL AND SUSIE FISTER. THEY ARE SHOWN AT AL'S GOLFHAVEN.