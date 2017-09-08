More Images from the McKellar Lake Water Ski Marathons

In the September "Ask Vance" column (not yet online, so be patient), I told readers about the water ski marathons that took place at McKellar Lake here in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. These were incredible endurance events, with winners staying on skis for more than 24 hours, and skiing nonstop — just going in circles around Treasure Island in the middle of the lake — for more than 500 miles!

One of the regular participants was Memphian James Simpson, who took second place in three of the races (1958, 1959, and 1960). His family has managed to save several of his impressive trophies, such as the one shown below, along with the gear he used during these grueling competitions.

I really like the wording on the base of this trophy, which proclaims: "To an outstanding skier and true champion in the hearts of his many friends."

Of course James wore skis, but what people don't usually know is that the contestants were also linked to the boat by electrical wires — to carry communications equipment so the skiers and drivers of the boat could talk to each other. This was essential if the boat encountered choppy waters and needed to warn the skier, or if the skier wanted the boat to speed up or slow down.

Above is the headset and microphone worn by James Simpson during his races. I'd like to give special thanks to his son, Michael Simpson, for being such a good caretaker of this interesting part of our city's history, and also for taking the time to photograph all these items (and the ones you see in the magazine article) for me.

A lot of people remember these races, and the good times held at McKellar Lake during these events.