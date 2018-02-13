Meet the 1971 Class Leaders of Overton High School

Times have changed. It's hard to imagine any publication today devoting the time and space to introducing the "class leaders" of a Memphis high school.

But in the December 1, 1971, edition of the Memphis Press-Scimitar, there was a story and photo of the five class officers of that East Memphis School, still a fine public school today and especially acclaimed for its performing arts program.

In 1971, Overton — named for former mayor Watkins Overton — offered a regular academic. curriculum, and in sports its main rival was White Station, followed closely by East High School. With enrollment approaching 1500 students in just three grades — 10th, 11th, and 12th, Overton was also one of this city's largest public schools.

Perhaps that's why the Press-Scimitar devoted space to its "senior leaders" who are shown here. Seated at the desk are (left to right) Bobby Ericksen and Martha Stevenson. The paper noted that Ericksen was "the newly elected president of Overton High's senior class — 558 strong and the largest senior class the school has had since its first graduating class in 1962." The school, located on Lanier Lane, off Willow, had opened in 1959. Ericksen, we learn, had been an escort for Homecoming, the Junior Miss contest, and something called the Plantation Party (a fitting theme for a school whose mascot, back in those days, was the Rebel).

Information wasn't provided about the other class officers, other than their names. Standing, left to right, are Sandy McKellar, Steve Parks, and SuAnne Cobb.

What's interesting, whenever I look through these old newspaper articles, was that in those days the home address of all these young men and women were listed in the story, for all to read. I won't list them here.

What's also interesting is that, while working on this brief post, I remembered that this publication's executive editor, Michael Finger, attended Overton High School about this time. When I showed him this photo, and asked why he hadn't been elected a class leader, or held any worthy position whatsoever during his time at that school, he muttered something about "having mono the entire time I was there" and wandered off.

Clearly, he was not "class leader" material, and never will be.