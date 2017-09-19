Helen Eubanks - McKellar Lake Water Ski Marathon Contender

In the September "Ask Vance" column, I told you about the ski marathons held at McKellar Lake in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. These were grueling competitions, with the winners staying on water skis non-stop for 24 hours and more.

In 1962, Memphians were treated to a surprise. Helen Eubanks, a 16-year-old girl from Frayser, entered the contest. Most people never thought she had a chance. But Helen was a strong-willed young woman, and told reporters, "I wanted to prove that women are not so weak as all the men think."

And she proved her point, taking second place in the race held in 1962, an endurance feat that had all three finisherS skiing on the choppy waters of McKellar Lake, looping all day and all night around Treasure Island, for more than 550 miles.

When it was over, all the finishers were too weak to pose for any kind of traditional trophy presentation. In fact, they were all rushed to St. Joseph Hospital for observation, before finally being sent home the next day, without any permanent damage, it seems.

The photo here, in fact, shows Helen right after the race, being comforted by her mother at the McKellar Lake marina before going to the hospital, still smiling gamely, and content that she had indeed shown that women were just as strong — if not stronger — than men. She went on to take part in other competitions here, and — as far as I can tell — later married one of the contenders who had come to Memphis from Florida. I'm not sure where life took her after that. I can only do so much, you know.

PHOTO COURTESY SPECIAL COLLECTIONS, UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS LIBRARIES.