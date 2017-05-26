Drink "Electrified" Water!

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

I seem to have an obsession for odd products and their advertisements. While poring over a 1924 musical program presented by Christian Brothers College, I came across this short and to-the-point ad for an unusual product called "Electrified Water."

Around this time, people were falling for all kinds of "quack" cures — including "radium" baths, of all things — so this fits right in.

Considering that it is delivered to your home, you have to wonder just how long the electrical effects lasted. Curious, isn't it, that the name of the company isn't even mentioned ... but whatever it was, it's long gone. In case you're wondering, 1122 Union is almost exactly where that street crosses over I-240 in Midtown, so any businesses that stood along that stretch were demolished some 40 years ago.

And it's only appropriate, I suppose, that this company's phone number had a "Hemlock" exchange — hemlock being a rather deadly poison, you see. Drink up!