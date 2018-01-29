Behind the Scenes at Memphis' WREC-TV Studio in the 1950s

A set of old 35mm slides found at an estate sale offers a glimpse of a Memphis TV studio in the late 1950s.

by

When Hoyt Wooten started the first television station in Memphis, he gave it the call letters WREC — for Wooten Radio Electric Corporation. Later changed to WREG for reasons that I can't remember (and aren't important here), for decades this was (and still is) Channel 3 on the dials of every television set in Memphis.

While prowling through boxes of old camera equipment at a Memphis estate sale, I came across a small set of 35mm color slides that take you behind the scenes of various shows being broadcast at WREC. I don't know who most of these people are, and I'm not entirely sure of the date. It seems to be late 1950s, or possibly early 1960s.

But, without wasting time with further commentary, I'll just present them here, and let you admire the old equipment, the basic sets, and some of the "television personalities" from the early days of TV in Memphis.

by

