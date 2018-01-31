An Update on Memphis Singer and Actor Leonard Graves

× Expand University of Memphis Special Collections Leonard Graves in "The King and I"

In our January issue, I told about the remarkable career of Leonard Graves, a Memphis actor and singer who gained international fame. He was perhaps best-known for his long run on Broadway in The King and I, but was also famed as the announcer of the hit series Victory at Sea.

I drew most of my information from old newspaper clippings, however, and wasn't able to provide much information about what he had done after those roles.

So I was pleased when one of his colleagues, a talented actress named Joy Jamison, contacted me with more details about his later career. Here's what she had to say:

Vance, I was amazed and delighted to open to your wonderful article in Memphis magazine about Leonard Graves. I, too, have often wondered what happened to Leonard, but, I believe I can fill in a few spaces for you.

I first met Leonard when he sang at the Christian Scientist church where we attended. Leonard became a friend of my family's. We often listened to his radio broadcasts of religious hymns — what we'd call "gospel music" today. Later on Leonard and I even sang together.

My name was Joy Jemison. I, too, went to Juilliard and studied voice there. Later, actually in March of 1957, I was honored to be the leading lady, Violetta, in the first full scale production of Opera Memphis (with full orchestra in the old Ellis Auditorium) of La Traviata. Just recently, in May of 2017, Opera Memphis had their Gala celebrating their 60th year. Evidently, I was the last one standing from the original cast, so they honored me and I sang "Vienna, My City of Dreams," since I had lived there for three years while both studying and performing.

But back to Leonard. In the mid 1950s both Leonard and I were back in Memphis. I was married then, and so was he, to a young Jewish ballerina. I remember seeing her perform at the old MOAT (Memphis Open Air Theatre at the Overton Park Shell). Anyway, Leonard got some wonderful gigs performing here for large conventions, mostly music from Broadway musicals. He asked me to sing with him in music from My Fair Lady.

A couple of years later he moved with his family to Israel. This was at a time when young people loved to be a part of this great movement to create a Jewish state by working together and contributing whatever they could. Leonard was converted to Judaism and soon became very involved with the new state opera. My info was that he not only sang with them, but became the general manager of the opera.

Now, I'm as frustrated as you about finding more detailed info about Leonard from Google, or on the Internet. (Of course, there was no internet in those days.) However, I did notice that his last movie was made in 1981, was titled A Message from the Future, and was done by an Israeli film corporation.

Since then I have met people in my travels who knew Leonard. They say that he passed away about ten years ago.

So, that's my info about Leonard. As you mentioned, he was multitalented, a really nice person, and an asset for Memphis.